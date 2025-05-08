Walking on Mother Earth and understanding self-love with Karen Delver

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative

(ANNews) – Indigenous Knowledge Systems are founded in Indigenous Epistemologies and Indigenous Ways of Knowing are rooted in Indigenous cultures and traditions. These ways of knowing are a process of diving deep into a part of each learner’s own stories and being accountable for how they walk with their own hurt. As each person continues to learn along the way, these stories can transition into new ways of knowing that are centred around teachings of love.

Over time, our First Nations sister Karen Delver from onihcikiskwapowin, Saddle Lake Cree Nation has come to know the importance of learning as a continuous healing journey of self-discovery and self-love. “Keep learning and learn everything you can, stay focused on those learnings – love yourself, accept yourself. Self-love and loving ourselves are key components to healing and well-being and [are two] of our universal laws,” shared Delver, a life-long learner of Indigenous Epistemologies and current project coordinator supporting the Indigenous Language Revitalization Initiative at the UAlberta main campus.

Relationality is interconnected with Indigenous ways of knowing and humility is at the forefront of how Indigenous people can better understand people, places and things. These understandings came from a place of humble beginnings for Delver, and how relationality has supported her on her journey. “Everyone has a story,” she says. Listening to these stories while in recovery “gave me compassion and understanding so I am not so self absorbed and taught me how to pray for others so it’s not just about me and my kids. This taught me the importance of prayer, seeing everything’s purpose, intention and what it’s meant to be.”

Although Delver is on her way to being decorated with many degrees, the start of her learning journey was rooted in understanding that the only way out of poverty was for her to get an education. The foundation of her education and healing journey began when she enrolled at Blue Quills University. This was the shift that Delver made, part of her evolution of healing. She continues to pave the way for her children and grandchildren, so they know how to love themselves.

Delver cried a lot during her time at Blue Quills University. The crying was cleansing, releasing cortisol, a stress hormone that triggers fight-or-flight responses. It brought her to taking ownership of her own health, how she engages in the world, healthier life choices, and being her own best friend. “The one thing that continues to guide me on my journey through higher education is the deep understanding of education through Indigenous epistemology. As I walk this path, I know I am not pursuing education just for myself – I am doing this for my people. I carry this knowledge so that together we can build understanding, strengthen one another, and live in a way that honours universal love – for sâkihitin – love, because we all deserve to be loved.”