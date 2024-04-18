Wah Pow Healing Lodge is hiring: Full Time Executive Director

Executive Director – Full Time

Wah Pow Healing Lodge is an alcohol and drug treatment facility located in Beaver Lake Cree Nation. Operating since 1984, Wah Pow offers a wholistic approach to treatment that integrates both Western treatment best practices and traditional healing methods such Indigenous ceremonies. In the near future, Wah Pow will be seeking accreditation with a recognized accreditation body in Canada.

Wah Pow is now looking for someone to fill the role of Executive Director. Reporting to Wah Pow’s Board of Directors, the successful candidate will leverage their expertise to manage the treatment facility, and to deliver top quality addiction treatment for Wah Pow’s clients. The Executive Director will also work to strengthen partnerships and relationships with funders and with Beaver Lake Cree Nation leadership and oversees the operations of the treatment facility.

The ideal candidate will be someone with expert knowledge, preferably lived experience, regarding Indigenous culture, addictions related challenges, and healing. Strong ethical standings, the ability to think outside the box, expert knowledge in addictions treatment, and in managing a non-profit organization are also important assets.

Responsibilities:

• Working with Elders, Beaver Lake Cree Nation leadership, funders and other stakeholders to strengthen Wah Pow’s model of care, operational standards, and financial management.

• Review, and improve if necessary, programming and processes for client intake, treatment, referral, and aftercare.

• Managing a qualified team of core staff, as well as visiting professionals, cultural and community supports, and other supporting service providers.

• Maintaining and improving relationships with existing funding stakeholders and partners (e.g.: Indigenous Services Canada), as well as establishing relationships with potential funders and partners.

• Working constructively with Wah Pow ‘s Board of Directors; follow directions given by the Board, and in accordance with secured funding agreements.

• Manage programming, personnel, and financial resources to ensure the delivery of quality treatment and care for clients in a comfortable, safe, and culturally responsive environment.

Qualifications and Skills:

• Knowledge and respect for First Nation culture, values, and beliefs.

• Ability to speak an Indigenous language is considered an asset, but it is not a requirement.

• Having the experience of living and/or working in a First Nation community is an asset, but it is not a requirement.

• Experience and passion in the delivery of holistic addictions treatment that integrates Western best practices and First Nation healing approaches.

• Experience in leading, or working with, a team of professionals and staff.

• Experience in providing quality care and improving wellness of First Nations individuals and families, particularly related to mental health, trauma, and addictions support.

• Knowledge of the impacts of residential school, and treatment options to address historical transgenerational trauma.

• Knowledge of a full range of treatment options to address addictions, as well as ongoing evaluation of treatment effectiveness.

• Strong crisis management skills, with the ability to function in times of high pressure and/or stress.

• Ability to work collaboratively with other community-based agencies to achieve common goals.

• Ability to establish and maintain positive relationships with a wide variety of community stakeholders, including Elders, knowledge keepers, political leadership, and community members.

• Possesses a bachelor’s degree in psychology, psychiatric nursing, social work. Equivalent education and experience combination will also be considered.

• Familiarity with First Nations Health Funding arrangements would be an asset.

• Wah Pow prefers to have an Indigenous person filling the role. But it is open to all candidates that have the right qualification and experience.

This will be a full-time, permanent position. A competitive salary will be offered and is negotiable based on experience.

Start Date and Location:

• The intent is to have the successful candidate start as soon as possible.

• The successful candidate will work on reserve at Beaver Lake Cree Nation near Lac la Biche, Alberta.

How to Apply:

Please submit your cover letter and resume to [email protected] before the end of day, April 25,

Click here to view a full listing of the job requirements.