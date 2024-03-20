University of the Arts appoints first Indigenous board chair

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Alberta University of the Arts (AUA) has appointed the first Indigenous chair of its Board of Governors in the school’s 98-year history.

Adrian Stimson, a multidisciplinary artist from Siksika Nation, was announced as the new chair in a March 20 press release from AUA. He’s sat on the Board of Governors since August 2021.

“I am humbled and honoured to take on this role, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues on the Board of Governors to advance Alberta University of the Arts. The university is an important incubator for artists, designers and craftspeople; it is a place where we build capacities to reflect on our shared histories and inspire creative futures,” Stimson said in a news release.

Stimson’s artistic career includes painting, performance, video, installation and public art commissions.

A Canadian Armed Forces veteran, Stimson traveled to Afghanistan in 2010 as a civilian participant in the Canadian Forces Artist Program.

In June 2023, he was awarded the Commission for the National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan in Ottawa.

Dr. Daniel Doz, President and CEO of Alberta University of the Arts reflected on Stinson’s appointment, stating, “Adrian Stimson is an amazing artist and leader who brings a regional, national and international perspective to Alberta University of the Arts. He brings a personal investment to the role of Board Chair with his deep understanding of the important role arts and culture and higher education play in our society. With AUArts’ centennial on the horizon, Adrian is ideally positioned to lead the Board as we look at envisioning and building the next 100 years.”