Two Metis judges appointed to Alberta provincial court

By Jeremy Appel

(ANNews) – Two Metis Nation members were among five judges appointed to Alberta’s provincial court on Feb. 10.

Lionel R.R. Chartrand received his law degree in 1984 from the University of Manitoba, and was appointed to the Alberta bar in 2008. He’s practiced criminal law for the past decade, and will begin hearing cases in the court’s criminal division on March 1.

Jordan J. Stuffco received his law degree from the University of Toronto in 2003, and was admitted to the Alberta bar and British Columbia bar the following year. Since 2012, he’s been lead counsel at Stuffco Law, where he focuses on criminal matters in central and northern Alberta. Stuffco will begin hearing cases in the court’s regional division on March 13.

The other three appointees are Frank Bosscha, Indra L. Maharaj and Thomas D. Marriott.

“These excellent appointees, from diverse backgrounds, will enhance the court’s ability to provide an accessible and timely system of justice for Albertans,” said Derek G. Redman, chief judge of the provincial court of Alberta, in a government news release announcing the appointments.

Judges are appointed by the Provincial Court Nominating Committee upon the recommendation of the Alberta Judicial Council.

Jeremy Appel is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.