Trump-Era Tariffs Hit Indigenous Tourism Hard: A Call for Action

by Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Indigenous tourism sector in Canada is facing a crisis, with recent U.S. tariffs and the ongoing trade dispute threatening businesses, jobs, and reconciliation efforts. The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) released its May 2025 U.S. Tariffs Survey Report, highlighting a potential 68% drop in U.S. bookings for 2025 – a devastating blow for a sector that relies heavily on international visitors.

“The impact of tariffs has been significant, especially during our peak summer season in 2025,” said Keith Henry, President of Indigenous Tourism Canada and respected Métis leader in Indigenous cultural tourism. “Many tourism businesses faced a dual challenge – rising costs from the pandemic alongside these new barriers. Too often, Indigenous businesses aren’t even considered in tariff discussions, so having support from ITAC, Indigenous tourism organizations, and Indigenous-led industry in Kelowna makes a real difference.”

The ITAC report painted a stark picture: 19% of Indigenous tourism businesses plan to decrease hiring, and over 2,000 jobs are at risk due to lost U.S. visitors. For many operators, this is not just an economic setback – it threatens community livelihoods and the preservation of Indigenous culture through tourism.

“I think it’s important that people recognize that Indigenous tourism is reconciliation in action,” Henry added. Tourism is more than a business; it is a platform for sharing culture, creating understanding, and building relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians and international visitors.

ITAC urges all members and partners to review the full report and engage in initiatives designed to sustain and revitalize Indigenous tourism. Collective action and targeted support are essential to weather this critical period and ensure Indigenous voices and businesses are not left behind in trade conversations.

As the sector grapples with the lingering effects of these tariffs, the message is clear: Indigenous tourism is not just an economic driver – it is a key part of Canada’s reconciliation journey. Supporting it now is supporting both culture and community.

Source: ITAC U.S. Tariffs Survey Report – May 2025 Key Findings