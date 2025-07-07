Tree planting frenzy kicks off the summer in Edmonton’s Kihcihkaw Askî

Photos and article by Terry Lusty, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The city of Edmonton’s Root for Trees initiative has again opened its doors, inviting the public to step up to the plate in its quest to plant two million trees in and around the city. That’s right, I did say two million trees!

Partnering with the city’s Indigenous Relations Office, the tree planting on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, welcomed scores of volunteers from far and wide. On that particular day, many of the volunteers were from Edmonton’s Indigenous community with their own concerns for the wellbeing of the city’s ecology. And what better time for them to give of themselves by aiding the environment than June 1st – the start of National Indigenous History Month. After all, many Indigenous people consider themselves to be “Keepers” and/or “Protectors” of the environment.

Offering words of welcome, along with an opening prayer, were Elders Emil Desrocher and Betty Letendre who often serve the spiritual needs of urban Natives.

The event then proceeded under the guidance of fancy dancer, Larson Yellowbird Sr’s six-member dance troupe. Yellowbird, a renowned and highly skilled dancer spun a story of the origin and development of the “sacred” land that the people were standing upon, land referred to as “Kihcihkaw Askî.” The site, he continued, was traditional ceremonial land where the Cree often gathered and conducted their ceremonies when travelling in the area. Today it is flanked by Fox Drive on one side and Fort Edmonton Park on the other.

Yellowbird spoke of the need to properly care for our environment, especially the plants and animals, the clean waters and clean air, cool, shaded areas along city streets in the hot summers, etc. – all of which contributes to an enhanced biodiversity.

The selection of this sacred land resulted from a lengthy process, dating back to 2006 when the Edmonton Indigenous Resource Counsel requested the city to consider a deep and troubling absence in their spiritual lives. That immense void they stated was the loss of their permanent site where they once gathered to uphold their cultural practice, ceremonies and teachings.

Timing, being what it is, especially when it comes to politics, has to be perfect. A positive response did not surface at the time. However, numerous communities across Canada were conducting investigations into the dark sides of the Residential Schools. Through gatherings, conferences and storytelling, the shameful truths surfaced. The public and governments felt ashamed of that dark and horrific past that robbed Indigenous people of their languages, traditions, beliefs and practices, their identities, arts, hunting rights and on and on.

Right into 2014, the stories erupted and tore at the heartstrings of society. A record-setting crowd turned up at a 2014 Residential School Survivors gathering in Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre which set the tone whereby governments, churches and Canadians in general witnessed, firsthand, the adverse effects and damages those institutions created as well as the intergenerational trauma that the schools left in their wake.

Thus, the tone was set, society knew the wrongs needed mending. It was this era that proved the time was “right” for Edmonton’s Indigenous people to acquire what they’d lost in terms of a gathering place. A committee was formed, consisting of approximately 40 Elders and a few city officials. They laid out their plans, desires, protocols, concerns and designs to create Kihcihkaw Askî – Sacred Earth – the site where the existing Alfred H. Savage Centre was then situated.

City council went along with the plan and the site was formally opened after the world pandemic fizzled substantially – around 2021-2022. In Sept. of 2023 Kihcihkaw Askî was officially opened and placed into the keeping of the city’s Indigenous population. Now they were able to grow medicinal plants, construct sweatlodges, host ceremonies, and facilitate intergenerational learning.

Fast forward to June 1st, 2025, when 200 or so turned up at the site for the annual Root for Trees event. This project of the city, partnered with the city’s Indigenous Relations Office, led the charge. City councillor Karen Tang read aloud the city’s proclamation, designating June as National Indigenous History Month and handed the document over to Elder Desrocher. The program lead of Root for Trees, Lindsay Vander Hoek, thanked the tree-planting volunteers for the generous contribution of their time and efforts to the project.

After the opening speeches, the Indigenous entertainment segment swung into motion with the calming and melodic flute playing by Mark Taylor, who tours the city and mentors many youngsters along the way.

Taylor was followed by Bobbi Jo Starr who engaged her audience with some of her own compositions as she backed herself up on guitar. One might want to keep an eye open for her new CD being released in the very near future.

Fiddler Brianna Lizotte, originally from northwestern Alberta, got toes tapping with her lively, smooth fiddle tunes. Every time this writer comes upon her performing at one place or another, she seems to always introduce something new and wonderful that she’s added to her repertoire of great numbers. Really, she is a gifted artist,

The Inuinnait Drum Dancing proved a strong and interesting addition in contrast to southern music, song and dance. Goota Desmarais introduced the audience to dance performers Jaynine and Connie McCrae who shared Inuit dance stylings that are different from southern styles, yet very appealing. Desmarais also extended an open invitation to all present to stop by her tupic (Inuit tent) so she could show them examples of real-life Inuit culture.

While the performing artists commanded deserving attention, the planting of young trees moved forward with a vengeance. Dozens of volunteers kept the planting area hopping as the planters scurried to and fro to dig a new hole and plant yet another tree.

The tree planters were of varying ages, backgrounds and interests. The one shared commonality they seemed to exhibit was the drive and commitment to do exactly what they came to do in the first place – to plant trees. Many laboured feverishly to plant a tree, then dash off, pick up another young tree or two, and hurry off to get it planted. It was, overall, a most pleasing scenario.

As for those who were all done planting by 3 p.m. or thereabouts, they were fortunate enough to be treated to the spectacular dancing performance of fancy dancer Larson Yellowbird Sr., in addition to Larson Jr., Juliaan and Alexandra Yellowbird, Sage and Soren Jay Desjarlais and Pesim Thunderbird Woman.

Larson Sr. explained the different dances to his audience and wrapped up his own performance by executing a high-energy fancy dance solo to the delight and applause of the crowd.

Anyone wanting to help Root for Trees programs can do so by emailing [email protected]. We’re sure, they’d be more than happy to have you jump onto their band wagon.