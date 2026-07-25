Treaty No. 6 leaders meet PM and reaffirm united front on Treaty Rights

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations says it has reaffirmed its united commitment to protecting Treaty rights, lands and First Nations jurisdiction following a recent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a statement released July 13, Grand Chief Joey Pete said he joined leadership from Treaty No. 6, Treaty No. 7 and Treaty No. 8 over the weekend to discuss issues of critical importance affecting First Nations across Alberta.

According to the Confederacy, the meeting focused on reinforcing the position that Treaty territories cannot be separated and called on the federal government to stand alongside First Nations in opposing what leaders described as the Alberta government’s “dangerous agenda.”

“The meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm our united position that Treaty territories cannot be separated and to urge the federal government to stand with First Nations,” the statement reads.

Treaty leaders also reminded the Prime Minister of Canada’s Treaty obligations, emphasizing the importance of meaningful consultation with First Nations and respect for the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) for major development projects proposed within Treaty territories.

The Confederacy said First Nations leadership is seeking the immediate establishment of a bilateral table between Canada and First Nations to address several pressing issues, including:

Treaty implementation and enforcement;

Alberta’s separation efforts;

Major development projects proposed within Treaty territories.

The statement notes that such a government-to-government process is necessary to ensure Treaty rights are respected and upheld while addressing concerns over developments affecting First Nations lands and communities.

Grand Chief Pete said the Confederacy remains committed to protecting the rights and interests of Treaty Nations through coordinated advocacy and continued engagement with federal officials.

“The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations remains committed to protecting our Treaty rights, lands, and the interests of our Nations through coordinated advocacy and government-to-government engagement,” the statement concludes.

The meeting brought together leadership representing Treaties 6, 7 and 8, underscoring a united approach to advancing Treaty rights and ensuring First Nations voices remain central in discussions involving the future of their territories.