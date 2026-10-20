Treaty No. 6 First Nations Welcome Alberta Referendum Result to remain in Canada

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TREATY NO. 6 TERRITORY — The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations is welcoming the result of Alberta’s separation referendum, saying the majority decision represents Albertans abandoning the path of separatism.

In a release issued Oct. 20 and signed by Grand Chief Joey Pete, the Confederacy expressed gratitude to First Nations members who participated in the vote, as well as community organizers and Get Out the Vote team leads who worked to ensure Indigenous voices were heard.

Treaty First Nations throughout Alberta have opposed the separatist movement and challenged the legality of provincial separation and the referendum process through the courts, according to the Confederacy.

The organization criticized the United Conservative Party government, alleging that it changed regulations and manipulated the electoral process to ensure the referendum proceeded.

The Confederacy argued that First Nations participation in the referendum should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the process or its validity. Instead, the organization said participation was about protecting Treaty rights and ending what it described as a dangerous political exercise and costly distraction for Albertans.

With the referendum concluded, the Confederacy renewed its call for all levels of government to honour Treaty obligations and the Crown-First Nations relationship.

“Any discussion about healing and building relationships within Canada must begin with First Nations and the treaties that made the existence of this rich province and country possible,” the organization said.

The Confederacy also emphasized that First Nations must be included in decisions affecting Canada’s future prosperity, recognizing Indigenous peoples as rights holders in decision-making.

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to defending Treaty rights, warning that it would continue to speak out whenever inherent and Treaty rights were threatened or disregarded.

“When our Treaty and inherent rights are threatened or disregarded we will not be idle or silent,” the Confederacy said.

The release concluded with the declaration, “Treaty is Forever.”