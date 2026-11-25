TREATY NO. 6 TERRITORY – The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations is condemning a resolution set to be considered at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting that calls for an end to land acknowledgements by the Government of Alberta and publicly funded institutions.

The proposed resolution calls for an end to the use of land acknowledgements by the provincial government and all publicly funded institutions, agencies and entities.

In a statement released Nov. 23, the Confederacy said the resolution represents a threat to progress and an act of aggression against First Nations.

“As Peoples who historically were targeted with policies of forced assimilation, dispossession of lands and forced loss of culture and community, we know too well how policies that silence truth are a force of destruction,” the statement reads.

The Confederacy described the proposal as an attempt to control the public narrative and silence First Nations voices, adding that Indigenous Peoples would not remain silent.

The organization also pointed to what it described as broader efforts by the UCP, both as a political party and government, to reverse progress on Indigenous recognition and reconciliation.

These concerns include the removal of Treaty flags from public places, the removal of Indigenous history from schools and, now, the proposed removal of land acknowledgements from publicly funded institutions.

“We will not be erased,” the statement reads.

The Confederacy emphasized that land acknowledgements recognize the historical and ongoing relationship between First Nations and the territories they share with others.

“When our leaders visit or do business on other Nations, we always acknowledge whose land we’re on and thank our hosts,” the statement said.

The organization also reminded Albertans that the province is located within Treaty territory.

“The UCP needs to remember that all of Alberta is Treaty Territory, which we are all bound by Treaty to share in peace and good will. Land acknowledgements are a way of embracing that historical truth.”

The Confederacy described land acknowledgements as an expression of truth and reconciliation, as well as a matter of respect.

“They are an active expression of truth and reconciliation – and simple good manners,” the statement reads.

The statement was issued under the name of Grand Chief Joey Pete of the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations.

It concluded with a reminder of the enduring nature of Treaty relationships: “Treaty is forever.”