Treaty Chiefs call for stronger Treaty relationships and resource revenue sharing

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Treaty Chiefs representing Treaties No. 6, No. 7, No. 8 and the Blackfoot Confederacy are calling on the federal and Alberta governments to strengthen Treaty implementation, establish a permanent Treaty table and address longstanding concerns over resource revenue sharing and the unfinished business of the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement.

The Chiefs attended the First Nations–First Ministers Meeting on October 26 in unceded Anishinaabe Algonquin Territory, bringing a united message about the importance of honouring Treaty commitments and recognizing First Nations as sovereign rights holders and Treaty partners.

“Our Treaties established the foundation upon which Canada and its provinces were built,” the Chiefs stated in a news release.

“Canada’s prosperity will be contingent on the relationship that is built with Treaty First Nations and the commitments that Canada makes in upholding those Treaties.”

The Chiefs emphasized that Treaties are international covenants and living agreements that guide the relationship between their Nations and the Crown. They maintain that First Nations are rights holders and Treaty partners, rather than stakeholders, and that their inherent and Treaty rights cannot be diminished by federal or provincial policies or legislation.

They also stressed that no organization has been authorized to represent their Nations or negotiate arrangements on their behalf without the express free, prior and informed consent of the Nations that hold those rights.

Chiefs call for permanent Treaty table

The Chiefs are calling for a permanent, standing Treaty table involving the Government of Canada, Alberta, Treaties No. 6, No. 7, No. 8 and the Blackfoot Confederacy.

They say the table must have a clear mandate, dedicated resources, established timelines and an agreed-upon date for its first meeting.

The proposed table would focus on Treaty implementation, resource revenue sharing, the protection of lands and waters, and meaningful First Nations participation in major economic development projects.

The Chiefs argue that economic participation must extend beyond opportunities to acquire equity in projects, emphasizing that resource revenue sharing is a Treaty obligation that requires direct discussion.

Unfinished business of the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement

The Chiefs identified the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreement as a longstanding issue requiring attention through direct, Treaty-based discussions.

The agreement transferred administrative control over natural resources to the Prairie provinces, a change the Chiefs say occurred without their consent and contributed to generations of First Nations being excluded from the wealth generated by resources within their territories.

They are calling for the unfinished business of Treaty to be addressed, including matters arising from the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement of 1930.

The Chiefs maintain that meaningful economic partnerships must recognize Treaty obligations and ensure First Nations benefit from the resources and economic activity taking place on their traditional territories.

Indian Act discussions must involve First Nations directly

The Chiefs also addressed the Indian Act, stating that any discussions about the legislation must take place directly with First Nations as rights holders.

They called for a process grounded in free, prior and informed consent that respects their inherent rights, Treaty relationships, sovereignty and jurisdiction.

Their position reinforces the importance of First Nations having a direct role in decisions affecting their governance, rights and relationships with the Crown.

Chiefs point to separation referendum and Treaty unity

The Chiefs cited the defeat of the Alberta separation referendum as evidence of the strength and importance of Treaty relationships.

According to the news release, Treaty First Nations stood together in defence of their rights and Canada’s unity, with some Nations pursuing legal challenges while others mobilized to influence public discussion and the outcome.

“Our goal was to defend our Treaty rights and support the unity of Canada,” the Chiefs stated.

They also criticized the federal government’s absence in supporting Treaty Nations during the effort to keep Canada together.

“You’re welcome, Canada,” the Chiefs added.

The statement highlights their position that Treaty Nations play an important role in Canada’s constitutional and political relationships and should be recognized as partners in decisions affecting the country’s future.

Premier Danielle Smith’s absence draws criticism

The Chiefs also expressed concern about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s absence from the First Nations–First Ministers Meeting.

While acknowledging that certain provincial premiers had spoken about the importance of their relationships with Treaty First Nations, the Chiefs criticized Smith for not attending the meeting to participate in discussions.

The news release linked her absence to Alberta’s decision to appeal a court ruling recognizing the province’s duty to consult First Nations in relation to the separation referendum.

Rather than continuing to challenge its constitutional obligations in court, the Chiefs argued, Alberta should work directly with Treaty Nations to rebuild trust, respect their rights and strengthen the Treaty relationship.

They emphasized that Alberta has a duty to uphold the Honour of the Crown and called on Canada to ensure that its own obligations to consult First Nations are upheld.

The criticism reflects the Chiefs’ broader position that governments must move beyond statements about reconciliation and demonstrate their commitments through meaningful engagement and action.

Treaty partnerships key to Canada’s future

The Chiefs said their Nations are seeking commitments that deliver measurable results and create prosperity for present and future generations.

They argued that Treaties should not be viewed as obstacles to Canada’s economic development, but as partnerships that can contribute to a stronger and more prosperous country.

“Our Treaties should not be seen as obstacles to Canada’s prosperity, but as partnerships that will build a stronger, united and prosperous Canada,” the Chiefs stated.

“Treaty is the foundation that will keep Canada intact.”

Their calls for a permanent Treaty table, resource revenue sharing, direct engagement on the Indian Act and meaningful participation in economic development place Treaty implementation at the centre of the relationship between First Nations, Alberta and the federal government.

The Chiefs are seeking commitments that go beyond promises, emphasizing the need for clear timelines, measurable actions and a renewed commitment to honouring Treaty relationships.