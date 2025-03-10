Treaty Chiefs call for a collaborative action plan in response to federal changes to Jordan’s Principle

(Edmonton, Treaty 6 Territory) – The Treaty Chiefs of the First Nations Health Consortium (FNHC) met March 4-5, 2025, at the 2025 Partner Nations Leadership Meeting on Jordan’s Principle in Edmonton, Alberta on the unceded territory of Treaty 6. The Nations included Bigstone Cree Nation, Loon River First Nation, Woodland Cree First Nation, Samson Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, Montana First Nation, Ermineskin Cree Nation and Siksika Nation, Peerless Trout First Nation, Whitefish Lake #459 First Nation and Lubicon Lake Band.

The Treaty Chiefs of the FNHC, are responding to the federal government’s recent changes to Jordan’s Principle with a call for meaningful collaboration. It is imperative that First Nations leadership be fully engaged in shaping the path forward.

Jordan’s Principle was established to ensure that First Nations children receive the services they need, when they need them, without delay or jurisdictional disputes. Any modifications to its implementation must be developed in direct partnership with First Nations organizations and leadership.

“The well-being of our children cannot be determined in isolation. A true commitment to reconciliation requires that First Nations voices guide the evolution of Jordan’s Principle,” said FNHC Chairman Randy Littlechild, on behalf of the Treaty Chiefs.

“We urge the federal government to work with us in developing a collaborative action plan that prioritizes First Nations-led solutions and ensures equitable access to essential services for our children.”

The FNHC emphasizes that collaboration is key to upholding the original spirt and intent of Jordan’s Principle. Decisions regarding eligibility, service delivery, and long-term sustainability must be made in consultation with First Nations stakeholders to prevent unintended gaps and barriers.

In November 2018, the Government of Canada, the Alberta Government and Treaty Chiefs of the FNHC signed the Alberta Memorandum of Understanding on Jordan’s Principle (MoU), which establishes a framework for working together to fully implement Jordan’s Principle. This commitment underscores the necessity of shared responsibility and partnership between the signatories. The FNHC highlights that the principles of the Alberta MoU must be upheld and expanded upon to ensure that all changes to Jordan’s Principle align with First Nations’ needs and priorities.

Since its inception, the FNHC has been a trusted administrator of Jordan’s Principle enhanced service coordination in Alberta, ensuring thousands of children receive the necessary services and supports they need, covering critical areas such as health, education, and social supports. Through its work, FNHC has facilitated access to essential services directly improving the lives of First Nations children and their families. This track record of accountability and effectiveness demonstrates the importance of First Nations-led administration of Jordan’s Principle to ensure culturally appropriate and timely service delivery.

“We are committed to working alongside the provincial and federal governments to strengthen Jordan’s Principle, but this must be done in a way that respects First Nations jurisdiction, self-determination, and the lived experiences of our families,” added Chief Gilbert Okemow Grand Chief of Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council. “A collaborative approach will ensure that no child is left behind.”

The FNHC calls on both Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the Alberta government to bring together the joint MoU working group to co-develop a sustainable and inclusive action plan for Jordan’s Principle to truly meet the needs of First Nations children, families, and communities.