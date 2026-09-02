Treaty 8 criticizes province removing reference to Indigenous Peoples from Alberta Day statement

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Alberta’s government is facing pushback from Treaty 8 Sovereign Nations after updating its Alberta Day statement to remove reference to Indigenous Peoples.

“The removal is deeply troubling,” said Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi in a Sept. 1 statement. “Treaty 8 Sovereign Nations and all First Nations across Alberta have always been part of the history, present and future of this province. Our Nations are not a footnote to Alberta’s story.”

At 10 a.m. that morning, Alberta’s government sent out a news release in English and French for Alberta Day, an unofficial holiday which celebrates the province’s founding in 1905.

“We recognize the Indigenous Peoples whose enduring connection to and stewardship of this land continues to shape Alberta. Over generations, people from many backgrounds have strengthened our communities through hard work, innovation, entrepreneurship, and a shared belief in opportunity,” the statement read.

Just before 11 a.m., the government sent out an updated version of the statement, which removed the reference to Indigenous Peoples, adding a general reference to people of “many backgrounds.”

“Generations of Albertans from many backgrounds have helped build our province through hard work, innovation and a shared belief in freedom. Their legacy can be seen in the strong communities, thriving industries and quality of life we enjoy today,” the updated version read.

“Alberta Day is a celebration of that legacy as well as our rich history, heritage and community spirit. It is also a chance to recognize the values that unite us, take pride in the role Alberta has played in Canada’s success and look ahead to the opportunities before us.”

Grand Chief Mercredi called the change to the statement especially concerning as the government pursues policies that trample on Treaty rights, including the possibility of a binding referendum on Alberta independence.

“At a time when First Nations people are facing increased hostility for standing up for Treaty, the government should be affirming our place and history prior to Alberta’s story, not erasing it,” said Mercredi.

“Respect for First Nations must be reflected in the government’s words, actions and relationships.”

Asked by a journalist to explain the change, a government bureaucrat said the update “was issued in error,” and that the original statement would be on the government’s website.

“We apologize for this error and any confusion that it may have caused,” they added.