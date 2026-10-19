Treaty 6 First Nations extend condolences following CFB Wainwright tragedy

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TREATY 6 TERRITORY — The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations is extending its condolences to the families, communities and Canadian Armed Forces members affected by a tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

In a statement issued Oct. 18, the Confederacy honoured those who lost their lives and offered prayers for those injured, their loved ones and others grieving the tragedy.

The organization also expressed gratitude to first responders and medical personnel providing care and support to those affected.

“First Nations have a long and proud history of military service, having answered the call to serve in times of war and peace,” the statement said.

The Confederacy acknowledged that the sacrifices made by military personnel are also felt by their families and communities, expressing solidarity with everyone affected by the incident.

The statement concluded with a prayer for strength and comfort for grieving families, healing for those injured and protection for members of the Canadian Armed Forces who continue to serve.

The statement was issued by Grand Chief Joey Pete of the Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations.

The Confederacy represents First Nations within Treaty 6 Territory, which encompasses parts of what are now Alberta and Saskatchewan.x