Treaty 6 at 150: Commemorations continue across the territory this summer and fall

Sport, ceremony, powwows and community gatherings mark milestone year

by Troy Dumont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – As Treaty 6 reaches 150 years since it was first signed at Fort Carlton in 1876, commemorative events are continuing across Treaty territory through the summer and fall.

The anniversary is being celebrated through sport, ceremony, powwows and community events. Several major gatherings are still scheduled for the remainder of the year, giving First Nations and families opportunities to take part in the commemoration.

Some communities have already begun marking the anniversary. In June, Saddle Lake Cree Nation held its “Honouring 150 Years of the Signing of Treaty 6” events from June 16 to 28. The lineup included a traditional school powwow, Indian Relay and Western Day Rodeo events, Treaty Days games, Canadian Pro Chuckwagon races, a Treaty reenactment, and a 150 Year Commemoration of Treaty Six Parade with more than 50 floats planned through the community. The parade also included remarks on Treaty 6 and was followed by a summer solstice feast at the Youth Centre.

JULY 13 — KEHEWIN CREE NATION 2ND ANNUAL URBAN POW WOW

Edmonton, RE/MAX Field

Kehewin Cree Nation’s 2nd Annual Urban Pow Wow is scheduled for July 13 at RE/MAX Field. The event is being held to commemorate 150 years since Kehewin Cree Nation entered Treaty 6 and will include hand games, drum contests, and dance competitions with prizes in several categories, including Juniors 7–12, Teens 13–17, Adults 18–54, and Golden Age 55+.

JULY 26–31 — TONY COTE SUMMER GAMES

Treaty No. 6 territory

Tony Cote Summer Games, hosted by Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs, will run from July 26 to 31 under the theme “150 years of strength and togetherness.” Formerly known as the Saskatchewan First Nation Summer Games, the Games were established in 1974 to create more athletic opportunities for First Nation youth. This year’s event will include sports such as archery, track and field, beach volleyball, golf, soccer, softball, and canoeing and kayaking.

AUGUST 1–31 — REFLECTING ON 150 YEARS OF TREATY NO. 6

MacEwan University, Edmonton

This display commemorates the 150th anniversary of Treaty No. 6, first signed at Fort Carlton on August 23, 1876, and later at Fort Pitt on September 9, 1876. Through information about Treaty 6 and treaties in Canada more broadly, the display highlights their ongoing role as living agreements between First Nations and the Crown and invites visitors to consider the responsibilities shared by all people living on Treaty territory.

AUGUST 19 — SIGNING OF TREATY 6 EVENT

Fort Edmonton Park, Edmonton

Fort Edmonton Park is marking the 150th anniversary of Treaty 6 through exhibits, programming and interpretation connected to the history of Treaty 6 territory. Through the Indigenous Peoples Experience and stories shared throughout the Park, visitors can learn about the history of the lands, the impacts of settlement and the continuing significance of treaty relationships.

AUGUST 23 — TREATY NO. 6 RECOGNITION DAY

Edmonton

Edmonton recognizes August 23 as Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day. The City created the day in 2013 in partnership with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to commemorate the signing of Treaty 6 at Fort Carlton on August 23, 1876, and to acknowledge Edmonton’s place within Treaty 6 territory. In previous years, the day has been marked at City Hall with a civic ceremony hosted with the Confederacy, including a pipe ceremony, traditional drumming and the raising of the Treaty No. 6 flag.

SEPTEMBER 6–11 — 150TH TREATY 6 GATHERING

Fort Pitt, Sask.

Onion Lake Cree Nation Treaty Governance will host the 150th Treaty 6 Gathering from September 6 to 11 at Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan. Held under the theme “The Rights of Future Generations,” the gathering will mark 150 years since Treaty 6 was signed at Fort Pitt on September 9, 1876. Onion Lake Cree Nation is a border Cree Nation that straddles Alberta and Saskatchewan, making the Fort Pitt gathering important to communities on both sides of the provincial border. The event will honour the treaty’s history while focusing on what Treaty 6 means for future generations.

OCTOBER 16–18 — TREATY 6 150 YEAR POWWOW

Edmonton EXPO Centre

Hosted by Powwow Times, the Treaty 6 150 Year Powwow will take place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre from October 16 to 18. The three-day gathering will welcome Indigenous and non-Indigenous visitors for dancing, singing, grand entries, competitive dance categories, powerful drum groups, and traditional and contemporary powwow styles. Marking 150 years of Treaty 6, the event will honour history, resilience and living culture while creating space for learning, respect and connection.

AT A GLANCE — TREATY 6 150TH EVENTS CALENDAR