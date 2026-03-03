Traci Bernard Highlights Edmonton’s Indigenous Tourism Strategy at International Conference

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Traci Bernard, President and CEO of Explore Edmonton, spoke at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference and shared her insights on Indigenous tourism in Canada, Alberta, and Edmonton. She highlighted how partnerships between Explore Edmonton, Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Travel Alberta, and local Indigenous experience providers ensure Indigenous communities remain at the center of tourism development while visitors experience authentic culture.

Bernard, who brings over two decades of executive experience from Edmonton International Airport to her current role, emphasized the collaborative nature of the city’s approach.

“I really can’t think of what we do by ourselves as a singular entity. We work in partnership with Travel Alberta and Indigenous Tourism Alberta specifically, and also with our advisory council. So that’s who helps us in terms of leadership of what we do.”

Collaborative Partnerships

Edmonton’s model integrates multiple partners. Indigenous Tourism Alberta connects Indigenous experience providers with marketing and training, Travel Alberta promotes the province nationally and internationally, and Explore Edmonton links these efforts locally.

“It’s hard for me to point to anything we do entirely on our own as a singular entity. Our work is deeply rooted in partnership. We collaborate closely with our advisory council, Indigenous Tourism Alberta, and Travel Alberta. What makes our approach unique is that it’s truly collaborative – everything we do is built together,” Bernard said.

Marketing initiatives, such as the In Good Spirit campaign, amplify Indigenous stories nationwide:

“For example, while Indigenous Tourism Alberta would have various members who are experience providers, we work with them and with ITA to help with market promotion and amplification. You heard me talk about a marketing program that we did that was meant to inform and help storytell some of our local Indigenous stories across all of Canada through the In Good Spirit campaign.

“Another example of what we do is we bring in various media, nationally and internationally, but also those companies that book travel into Canada. When they come into our region, one of the things that we do is connect them to Indigenous tourism, culture, or artisans or experience providers so that they can get the experience of our Indigenous tourism partners here in Edmonton.”

Bernard feels particularly proud of The In Good Spirit campaign “because it uses our marketing and financial investment reach to connect with Canadians all across Canada, but the voices are all Indigenous voices. All of the illustrations were done by an Indigenous Marvel illustrator. They’re told by Indigenous people here in Alberta, and they tell the story of the experiences that they can offer here.”

Guidance and Capacity Building

Internal guidance and cultural awareness are essential for sustainable Indigenous tourism. “[While] we invest with them, they can provide cultural awareness training for our staff. That increases the capacity. It’s not just a department or a person – it enables all members of the Explore Edmonton team to better understand and be better partners in Indigenous tourism.”

The Indigenous advisory circle provides critical oversight and guidance. “One lesson for us has been that Indigenous partnerships can’t live in a single strategy or department – it has to become a natural way that Explore Edmonton operates as a whole. For example, we have Indigenous relationships through our Expo Centre, our marketing department, and other teams, and it’s about tying all those groups together,” Bernard said.

“We’re going to make mistakes – I’ve made them, we’ve made them – and that’s where our advisory circle is invaluable. They always give us honest guidance. If I were advising any other destination management organization, I’d say having a circle like that is critical and extremely valuable.”

“They helped us develop the Walking Together Strategy and even led a pipe ceremony as part of bringing that strategy forward. I really look to the advisory circle to understand the impact of events like this conference, and how we can create positive opportunities – not just for Explore Edmonton, not just for visitors or attendees, but for the Indigenous partners we work with throughout the year.”

Sustainable Growth for Operators

Bernard emphasized that Indigenous tourism must create shared value for operators – the individuals or groups who run Indigenous experiences.

“The goal is, and part of this conference was, to increase awareness, probably, amongst non-Indigenous partners and the opportunity that there is to partner in this..There’s such strong demand for travelers that are coming into North America and into Canada to experience and understand and be part of an Indigenous experience.”

“We have the opportunity for Indigenous tourism, but it needs to create shared value for both our Indigenous partners and visitors. A key focus for them is stability and sustainability. Visitors want to experience the amazing Indigenous culture, art, and cuisine in our region, but growth doesn’t happen overnight. That’s why partnerships are so important – to build capacity and ensure experiences remain sustainable for operators and communities alike.”

“So it’s like trying to bridge this partnership between potentially other investors, other levels of government, or other partners, with this group, this partnership that we already have. To continue to make more of an investment to ensure that those opportunities are sustainable, both for the Indigenous tourism operators and to support the interests of tourists that are coming into Canada to try and learn and have those experiences.”

Through coordinated marketing, Indigenous-led guidance, and strategic capacity building, Edmonton is positioning itself for a sustainable expansion of Indigenous tourism, ensuring authentic cultural experiences for visitors while supporting Indigenous communities in the long term.