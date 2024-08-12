Torrie Ironstar: Embracing art through deafness and Indigenous heritage

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Torrie Ironstar, a Regina, Saskatchewan native from the Carry the Kettle First Nation, has carved a distinctive niche in the art world by blending his deafness and Indigenous heritage into a vibrant tapestry of creativity. Ironstar’s artistic journey began early, with a natural inclination towards drawing. “I used to doodle on the walls and anything I could find with pencils or markers,” he recalls.

His passion for art led him to the International Baccalaureate program in high school, where he explored mixed media, sculpture, and 3D art. However, it was acrylic painting that truly captivated him. Years later, Ironstar reconnected with his art, focusing on Indigenous forms that enriched his connection to his Nakoda heritage.

This personal exploration allowed him to weave Nakoda traditions into his work, creating a unique artistic expression. Ironstar cites Frida Kahlo as a profound influence. Kahlo’s work, shaped by her experiences as a queer woman in a male-dominated art world, broke barriers and inspired Ironstar to integrate his deafness and Indigenous symbols into his art.

“Her symbolic approach influenced me to incorporate my deafness and Indigenous symbols into my own art from a young age,” Ironstar says. As a deaf artist, Ironstar views his disability not as a limitation but as a source of empowerment. Despite the challenges of communication gaps before the advent of social media and the internet, he has found ways to establish a presence in the art community.

“I express my art through my deaf perspective, which brings out more color, detail, and meaning,” he explains. “My disability is a part of my identity and an integral aspect of my artistic expression.” Ironstar’s evolving style of pattern art embraces a visual language that transcends words and invites open interpretation.

Influenced by Indigenous artists like Bob Boyer and Alex Janvier, he has come to appreciate the profound narratives embedded in their work. “I didn’t fully understand their work when I was younger, but as I grew older, I began to appreciate the stories they told through their beautiful pieces,” he reflects.

Today, Ironstar continues to innovate and inspire, bridging his deaf experience with his rich Indigenous heritage to create art that speaks with depth and colour, demonstrating the powerful sources of his creativity and self-expression.

“I aim to guide viewers through colours, patterns, and stories, allowing them to interpret my work through their own eyes.”