Thousands rally across Alberta as labour and Indigenous leaders unite against UCP

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – On May 29, the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) held a province-wide Day of Protest against the United Conservative government, with thousands of people attending demonstrations across 15 municipalities.

Speaking to attendees after a march through downtown Edmonton, AFL president Gil McGowan noted the media interest that the protests have generated, noting common questions from journalists.

“They asked me what are we protesting, and I said, ‘All of it.’ And then they asked who is protesting, and I said, ‘All of us,’” McGowan exclaimed to applause.

Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation (SLCN) was one of more than a dozen speakers at the rally.

Introducing Sunshine, McGowan recognized “that when it comes to fighting back against this crazy idea of pulling Alberta out of Canada, a leadership role has been taken by the Indigenous community.”

“We have responsibilities to our Indigenous brothers and sisters. They stood up for themselves, but in standing up for themselves, they’ve stood up for all of us,” said McGowan.

SLCN was one of five First Nations that challenged an independence referendum petition in court in April, alongside Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Piikani Nation, Siksika Nation and the Blood Tribe.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Shaina Leonard quashed the petition in a May ruling, which argued that the provincial government had a duty to consult with First Nations before approving a citizen-initiated referendum petition that, if implemented, would impact their Treaty rights.

As a result, Premier Danielle Smith has scheduled a referendum on whether to initiate the “legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada” for Oct. 19.

At the rally, Chief Sunshine slammed the government’s “manufactured division.”

“For more than 150 years, First Nations people have stood up for our rights, our lands, our waters and our children. We have defended Treaties through every generation. We have defended in the face of broken promises, political gains and governments that thought they could ignore us,” he said.

“The only difference now is that we have more people across Alberta that are feeling what our people have endured for generations.”

The fight to uphold Treaty rights, added Sunshine, could “be a defining moment in our shared history.”

The SLCN chief noted an ongoing “relentless attack on Treaty by all levels of government, particularly the UCP government, a pattern of disrespect that continues even while the courts uphold Treaty rights.”

“First Nations people know the story all too well. Our people have lived it. We have carried it for generations, and we are done pretending that this is normal,” said Sunshine. “This is not just about policy, this is about honour.”

He concluded his remarks with a call and response, with the audience repeating each sentence: “We are still here. We’re still standing. We’re still speaking. And we will not be silenced.”

There were also speeches prior to the march from Centennial Plaza, including one from Cree and Sioux Elder Taz Bouchier.

Bouchier described the provincial government with a Cree word.

“‘Wîhtikow’ in my language means a spirit that’s trying to take everything, at every corner, every way, they will take every shape and form to come and steal from the people everything that they have,” she said.

“So Wîhtikow is now living in the province of Alberta under the name of Danielle Smith and the UCP, and they must go.”

In a statement to media, Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Immigration spokesperson Hunter Baril attacked McGowan as a “failed NDP leadership candidate.”

McGowan ran for the Alberta NDP leadership in 2024, but dropped out before the final ballot.

“While Gil is focused on political stunts, our government will continue its work to keep Alberta the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Baril.

Several NDP MLAs, including First Nations MLAs Brooks Arcand Paul and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, joined deputy party leader Rakhi Pancholi as she spoke on stage after the march.

“We are the party of every single Albertan who’s been told that they don’t fit in, that they’re not good enough, and they don’t have what it takes. We are the party that says you are worth it, you are valuable, and we will stand up for your human rights today and everyday,” said Pancholi.

Other speakers included Canadian Labour Congress executive VP Siobhan Vipond, who is also the VP of labour for the federal NDP, CUPE Alberta president Raj Uppal, 2SLGBTQ+ activist Marni Panas, Friends of Medicare executive director Chris Gallaway and Public Interest Alberta executive director Bradley Lafortune.