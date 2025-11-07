The reciprocal relationships between people and places with Jillian Ames

By Laura Mushumanski

(ANNews) – In the plant world, Indigenous teachings of building reciprocal relationships with plants and humans, start with visiting our relatives. The teaching behind this understanding is to learn about our relatives, engage with them, and visit them often during every season. The teaching of visiting is embedded in giving, not taking, and the understanding of reciprocal relationships is the foundation of coming to know that both plants and humans – along with everything residing on Mother Earth – are continuously learning and growing. While we learn and grow, environmental impacts happen that can result in various adverse effects as life continues to flourish as ebbs and flows.

For Jillian Ames, the current Indigenous Housing Liaison at the City of Edmonton, “Human Geography is the study of relationships between people and places.” Thus far, Ames has grown into her own understanding of Human Geography. She initially wanted to help people, but that ended up with her falling in love with the subject matter that has also become a part of who she is – both diplomatic and community learner, listener, and leader of how we can walk towards thriving societies.

Within the study of Human Geography, the focus is on relationships, specifically with humans within communities and the natural environment in which they live in. These relationships between people and place are studied to understand why there are issues and challenges within our own Homefire. Then in turn we can determine how we can co-create together to make it a better place to live for all of us residing on Mother Earth.

“Your story is part of who you are,” said Ames. “When you ask a person what their story is, you kind of leave it open to them to tell you whatever they want you to know as opposed to what they do for a living.” The story of people and place is rooted in how we can listen to understand each other better.

Metis, born and raised in Lac St. Anne, and currently a Graduate student at the University of Alberta, Ames has been focusing her research project on Indigenous led community housing. “I have many hours of interviews that I have transcribed with staff leadership with Indigenous led housing organizations.” Ames said. “I wanted to look at the more systemic part of my research as a Human Geography student. My job at the City of Edmonton is exactly what my research project is. I work with providers and help them get connected with grants, land, and all sorts of things.”

Laura Mushumanski is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.