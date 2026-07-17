The Magic in the Sidewalk: Metis Artist Annette Resler breathes Spirit into “Slow Art”

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – To the art community, Métis creator Annette Resler is an accomplished multidisciplinary artist whose expertise spans oil painting, sketching, beadwork, and fabric art. Though to many who first encounter her, she is simply and affectionately known as “the lady in the floppy hat.”

Annette has settled in Chilliwack BC, though her ancestral roots trace back to Batoche, Saskatchewan, and the Red River Settlement in Manitoba. Her creative journey has been a lifelong evolution of self-discovery and freedom.

We recently caught up with Annette at the Museum of Surrey during the Cedar, Sweetgrass & Sage event. Also her paintings were featured in their Indigenous Hall exhibit.

The Philosophy of “Slow Art”

In a world dominated by instant gratification and fast paced digital media, Resler stands firmly in the camp of intentionality. For the past 15 years, she has dedicated herself to the meticulous craft of eco-printing. A form of design that stands in stark contrast to fast fashion and mass production.

“I tell my granddaughter that Grandma Nette does slow art… just because you’re not doing it fast doesn’t mean you’re not doing it as well as everybody else,” Resler similes. “I love the idea of taking something that was made so quickly and then slowing it down.” Resler takes pieces that were found in second hand shops and gives them new life in the form of her prints.

Her work is deeply rooted in an unwavering respect for the environment. Rather than harvesting live plants, Resler sources her materials from sidewalks, gutters and “the bush,” opting exclusively for fallen, and dried leaves.

“I don’t take them live from the bush out of respect,” she explains, “I’m the one who’s looking at the sidewalk where they’re imprinting on the pavement. Everybody else would just walk by and not even notice. Now, you’ll notice it everywhere you go.”

The Process of Eco-Printing

Resler’s stunning textile and paper pieces are the result of a rigorous, highly technical multi step process that transforms upcycled natural fibers into permanent prints that reflect their natural patterns. She hunts for fallen leaves and scours local thrift stores for 100% natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk as she notes that heavily processed synthetic textiles do not turn out as well as their natural counterparts. The fabric is thoroughly washed and treated to prepare the fibers to accept the natural dyes. The bundled fabric is then submerged in a custom concoction ”that they boil for at least 12 hours in iron water,” Resler shares, “ I’ve got this big vat with rusty nails and bits in it. That’s what creates the dark purple colours.” She also integrates pomegranate skins to achieve varying vibrant hues that are different each time due to the way the compounds break down in the hot water.

During this grueling 12-hour simmer, a chemical reaction occurs: the natural tannins in the leaves react with the minerals in the iron water. When the fabric is finally unrolled, a permanent, incredibly detailed mirror image of the leaf’s texture and shape is left behind.

“You never know what you’re going to end up with… It’s magic, the Creator made it!”

The Catalyst: A Shared Image

Resler’s traditional painting to eco printing sparked a massive paradigm shift in her artistic perspective. After 15 years of working on flat canvases, she craved something deeply tactile. While initially planning to study a form of wax dying called batik, a whim led her to an eco-printing workshop instead.

The definitive turning point occurred when she found a piece of sandstone with a comma unique rosette like texture in Calgary’s Bow River. She brought the stone to the workshop, wrapped it tightly in silk, and dropped it into the workshop’s large communal boiling pot.

When she unwrapped it, something extraordinary had happened: The rock and the fabric had shared their images. The texture of the stone imprinted perfectly onto the silk, while the dye from the silk stained the stone. This single moment solidified her new world view, transforming the entire natural world into her canvas by opening her eyes to the same “magic” in the way leaves leave tannin imprints on a wet sidewalk as they do on her treated fabrics.

A Diverse Creative Legacy

While eco printing is her current passion, Resler’s multi-disciplinary talents have regularly exceeded just one form of artistic expression.

As featured in the North Delta Reporter, Resler spent 2 months meticulously restoring a 1930s-era, 11-horse English carousel. The historic piece, which once frequented the Chilliwack Fair, officially opened at The Springs RV Resort in Harrison Hot Springs on May 20th, 2023, turning sound blasted aluminum antique horses into vibrant, uniquely painted figures.

Her work has also commanded attention in prestigious collectors circles. Her large uniquely designed dog statue titled Friend’r, was featured in a LEVI’s Fine art Auctions event, where it successfully sold for over $400.

The Joy of Letting Go

Ultimately, Resler’s portfolio is a testament to patience. As every artist who sells their work knows, parting with a cherished, labor-intensive creation can be bittersweet. For Resler, saying goodbye to her oil painting Stream—featured in the Indigenous Hall at the Museum of Surrey—is made entirely worthwhile by the deep fulfillment of connecting with a viewer who shares her love for the piece. For her, the temporary ache of parting with a piece is entirely outweighed by the legacy of the creation process.

“It brought me joy making it,” Resler says, “going to live on with somebody else.”

Connect with the artist

To explore more of Annette Resler’s work and follow her journey as a mother, merchant, and artisan, she invites you to visit her official channels:

Website: annettesartanddesign.com

Instagram: @annettereslerart