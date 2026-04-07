The Empire of Julie: How One First Nation Entrepreneur is Redefining Beauty and Business

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Julie Laflamme isn’t just building a business – she’s building an empire. As the founder of Beauty 2 Brows and the world’s first First Nation Beauty Academy, Julie is reshaping the beauty industry while creating space in Edmonton for entrepreneurs to grow, learn, and succeed.

Julie’s passion for beauty began early. Adopted at a young age, she says, “I was adopted when I was very little, and I wanted to create something that reflected who I am. That’s why I started my business – and it actually grew into something much bigger than I imagined.” What started as a personal vision quickly evolved into something larger, rooted in representation, opportunity, and community.

After completing her apprenticeship, Julie launched successful online training programs before opening her first studio. Her original vision focused on employing and mentoring artists who wanted to enter the beauty industry. She invested nearly $100,000 into a large studio space, believing it would become a hub for opportunity. However, two years in, the model proved unsustainable. Retaining long-term employees was difficult, overhead costs were high, and Julie was forced to make the difficult decision to close that location.

“I had a huge space with a big overhead, and about two years in, it just wasn’t going the way I wanted,” Julie says. “I had to close that location and start fresh, just me and a few other artists. That’s when the idea for my own studio really landed.”

Rather than letting failure define her, Julie rebuilt. She downsized, started again in a smaller space, and reimagined her business entirely. That pivot became a turning point. Instead of operating a traditional employee-based studio, she developed a studio rental and academy model, allowing beauty professionals – including barbers, nail technicians, and micro-needling specialists – to rent space while building independent businesses.

Julie’s experience reflects the broader realities faced by many First Nation women in business. National research shows that more than 80 per cent of Indigenous women entrepreneurs report sexism as a barrier, while nearly three-quarters identify racism as a significant challenge when starting or growing a business. Access to capital remains a major obstacle, with almost 90 per cent citing limited access to financing or microloans, often forcing women to self-fund their ventures. At the same time, nearly 90 per cent report balancing family and business responsibilities as a key challenge – pressures that compound already existing systemic barriers.

Today, Julie owns a larger, newly renovated space where the Beauty 2 Brows Academy operates in the back, while the studio in the front is rented to entrepreneurs. The model significantly reduced overhead and created long-term sustainability. After a slow and uncertain summer in 2025 – a period when she questioned the direction of her business and considered giving up – everything aligned. Her studio rooms are now fully rented, the space supports itself financially, and she is able to focus on education and mentorship without the pressure she once carried.

Mentorship proved critical during Julie’s rebuilding phase. She credits business coach Natasha Delaney with helping her regain clarity and confidence at a pivotal moment. “My coach helped me step back and really see my businesses with clarity,” Julie explains. “She gave me the tools to separate my ventures and focus on working smarter, not harder.” Through six months of online coaching, Julie refined her strategy and returned to a CEO mindset, allowing her to lead multiple ventures, including Beauty 2 Brows Academy, her studio, TrueFlex Athletics, and her modeling agency.

Julie also acknowledges the lasting influence of Evelyn Charles, who has since passed away. “Evelyn opened doors for me in her beauty businesses and encouraged me to think creatively,” Julie recalls. “That guidance gave me the confidence to take risks and step into leadership.”

Beyond business, Julie’s journey is deeply personal. As a single mother, she built her brand from the ground up while navigating adoption, financial uncertainty, and moments of self-doubt. “I’ve faced a lot of barriers, but I never let them hold me back,” she says. Today, her brand is widely recognized, and former students continue to return for training, mentorship, and guidance. Former students such as Jacqueline Buffalo, founder of Sacred Beauty, have gone on to build their own successful businesses, reflecting the lasting impact of Julie’s work and mentorship.

Julie is also candid about the emotional toll that can come with visibility and success. “Putting yourself out there can invite backlash, criticism, and self-doubt,” she admits. “But entrepreneurship is about growing through what you’re going through and staying confident in who you are.”

She speaks openly about challenges within communities, including internalized criticism and pressures placed on women who choose to lead or succeed. “It’s okay to feel good, put yourself first, and take pride in your accomplishments,” Julie emphasizes. “I want to help break down the barriers and negativity that women sometimes face in our communities.”

Julie is also a compelling keynote speaker, sharing her journey and lessons learned with entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders. She is well suited for Chambers of Commerce, professional development conferences, and entrepreneurship-focused events, offering practical insight on leadership, resilience, business strategy, and growth.

From rebuilding after failure to creating a thriving academy and studio, Julie Laflamme’s story is one of determination, vision, and grit – a powerful example of what’s possible when perseverance meets purpose.

Julie can be contacted at:

Website: http://www.beauty2browsstudio.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Beauty2Brows/