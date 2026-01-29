The Confluence Opens a Free, Accessible Space for Indigenous Ceremony and Programming in Calgary

(Calgary, AB) – The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland and the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC) are celebrating the grand opening of Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p (Nah-doh-WAH-bee-doh-gah-nope) (Holy Gathering Place) on Friday, Jan. 30 from 10 am to noon at The Confluence in Calgary. Scheduled to give remarks at the event are: Mayor Jeromy Farkas, The Confluence President Jennifer Thompson, AFCC CEO Shane Gauthier and Muralist Nicole Wolf.

Indigenous organizations and individuals can now book this indoor and outdoor space at no charge for ceremony, cultural practice and to run Indigenous-led programming. The event will also celebrate the opening of BOW MOTHER III – “Confluence”, a vibrant mural created by artist Nicole Wolf that wraps around the exterior of the Holy Gathering Place.

The Holy Gathering Place was funded through the City of Calgary Capital Grant program for civic partners. The design of the newly renovated 1,000 square foot space was informed by Indigenous consultation. In spring 2024, The Confluence and the AFCC signed a memorandum of understanding and partnered to operate the Holy Gathering Place.

“This land — Mohkinstsis — has always been a gathering place for our people,” says AFCC CEO Shane Gauthier. “To have a space intentionally designed for ceremony and cultural practice in the heart of our city is a profound act of reclaiming that connection. This partnership with The Confluence goes beyond simply providing a room; it creates a dignified, culturally safe home for our traditions to live and breathe downtown. It directly answers the call from our community for accessible spaces where we can gather, smudge, and connect in a good way, ensuring that Indigenous culture remains a visible and vital part of Calgary’s fabric.”

Jennifer Thompson, The Confluence president, says the plan to convert part of the existing Replica Fort Calgary Barracks is an important piece of a larger plan at The Confluence to further welcome Indigenous culture, practice and stories on the 42-acre site.

”Indigenous Elders have told me stories about when conducting ceremony, and even using their own language, was forbidden on this very land,” says Thompson. “We hope Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p will help Indigenous communities feel welcome to gather and take part in their culture on the land they have called home for time immemorial.”

The Holy Gathering Place is a bright, ventilated room that can accommodate smudging. It features a separate entrance, kitchenette, two dedicated washrooms, an outdoor firepit area complete with built-in seating, and a dedicated parking area. It has already facilitated several Indigenous community gatherings prior to its official opening. In fall 2025, The Confluence hosted the Sinopaa Pokaiks Blackfoot cultural camps for urban Indigenous youth to connect to their culture through elder teachings and immersive activities.

