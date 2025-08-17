The $5 payment that still defines Treaty promises that must be upheld

by Kinnukana

(ANNews) – Every year, Treaty First Nations members across Canada are reminded of the promises made generations ago between Treaty First Nations and the Crown. Among those promises is the annual $5 treaty payment, a symbolic amount that originates from the numbered treaties signed in the late 1800s and early 1900s. While the amount has not changed since those treaties were signed, the payment remains a visible reminder of the Crown’s obligations under those agreements. For many, the $5 is not about the dollar value, but about recognition, history, and the enduring nation-to-nation relationship.

Former Chief, Leroy Wolf Collar, of Siksika Nation stated, “The $5 is a symbol of sovereignty of First Nations government – it represents a treaty agreement between two sovereign nations (Federal Crown and First Nations). According to international law only sovereign nations can make treaties (pacts). Since treaties are, by definition, only entered into between two or more nations, they are historical proof that the Crown recognized the sovereignty of Indian nations. A treaty can be defined as a formal agreement, written or oral, between Sovereign Nations, which sets out the purpose of the agreement. This is what the five dollars symbolizes.”

The federal government also recognizes the $5 treaty payment under Section 72 of the Indian Act. Section 72 says that monies that are payable to Indians or to Indian Bands under a Treaty between the Majesty and a band may be paid out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Treaty Day ceremonies, held in communities across the country, often include the distribution of this $5 payment. The payments are not just financial exchanges. They are opportunities to come together, honour cultural traditions, and reaffirm treaty relationships. Elders, leaders, and families participate in ceremonies that serve both as reminders of colonial history and celebrations of Treaty First Nations resilience.

In today’s digital era, receiving the treaty annuity payment has become more accessible. Members who are unable to attend an event in person may register for direct deposit through Indigenous Services Canada. By providing banking information and confirming status details, Treaty First Nations members can have the annual five dollars deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Although the $5 payment hasn’t changed in over a century, many Treaty First Nations members emphasize that the value of treaties goes far beyond any monetary amount. For some, the annual payment is a reminder of promises still waiting to be fully honoured, such as commitments to education, health care, and land. For others, it remains a symbolic link to ancestors who signed treaties expecting respect, partnership, and recognition of sovereignty.

The unchanged $5 payment has also become the subject of legal challenges. In late 2024, Bearspaw First Nation launched a class-action lawsuit against the federal government, arguing that Canada has failed to uphold its treaty obligations by not adjusting the annuity for inflation since 1877. Chief Darcy Dixon has said the unchanged payment is “a hollow promise,” pointing out that five dollars can no longer even buy a simple meal. The lawsuit seeks inflation-adjusted compensation and has sparked debate across Nations about how best to pursue justice. The case has not yet been certified, but it highlights growing frustration that Canada continues to benefit from treaty lands while Treaty First Nations remain tied to a symbolic amount.

Former Chief Leroy Wolf Collar said that “the only other concern that I have is that this $5 is paid out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund where our non-renewable resources are deposited, for example, oil and gas royalties, which means in essence we pay ourselves the $5.”

Treaty Annuity Payment Information:

Eligible Members: List of First Nations entitled to treaty annuities

For dates and times of your First Nation’s treaty payment event, contact your First Nations office.

Treaty First Nations members can receive their payment at any local or regional events. If a member can’t attend they can download and fill out a Treaty Annuity Payment Request form at ISC forms by category and email it to: [email protected] to request payment by direct deposit or cheque. Make sure to include a copy of your Secure Certificate of Indian Status (SCIS), Certificate of Indian Status (CIS), or other government-issued photo identification with the form. If submitting by email, attach the identity documents to the same email as the form. Individuals who are 18 or older must complete their own payment request form. If you are requesting payment on behalf of dependents aged 18 or older, proof of guardianship must be included.

Indigenous Services Canada – Treaty annuity payments

Kinnukana is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.