Telus Spark: Call for Indigenous Visual & Sonic Artists 

(Calgary) – Telus Spark Science Centre in Calgary is seeking an Indigenous artist or artist team to create an original artwork encompassing the tunnel leading to the newly built outdoor Gathering Circle. We are seeking Indigenous artists with connections to the land, the four seasons, and the four directions to create a design for the tunnel inside and outside.

The visual component includes painting the inside and outside of the outdoor tunnel. Artists are asked to consider the flora, fauna, and colours of the four seasons in their design.

The visual installation will be accompanied by a soundscape of the wildlife heard through the duration of the seasons. As guided by the Elders of Spark’s Advisory Circle, these sounds may include:

– Spring: Chickadee. Robin, Eagle, Duck, Thunder

– Summer: Wolf Cub, Coyote, Loon

– Fall: Elk, Moose, Deer

– Winter: Owl, Raven, Squirrel, Buffalo

Please note in your submission if you are a visual artist with interest in this opportunity who may require support in the development of the sonic component. Teams of artists are welcome to apply.

Submission Deadline: July 14, 2023, 5pm MT

Budget

The artist(s) will receive $6,000.00 CAD + GST as compensation for the finished installation. The fee is inclusive of artist fees and any required safety equipment/rentals. Telus Spark will supply fencing surrounding the area while work is underway. An additional budget of $1,000 will be supplied for paint and art materials.

Timeline

Submission Deadline: July 14, 2023

Contract Awarded: July 21, 2023

Concept Sketch Due: July 31, 2023

Completion: Work must be completed no later than September 15, 2023

Eligibility

This call is open to Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) artists over the age of 18 who reside in Canada and have a connection to the land in the region now known as Alberta.

Submission requirements:

Letter of Interest or Video Submission explaining your interest in this opportunity and your connection to the land and the changing seasons.

A short description of your art style, and philosophy/approach, providing context to any portfolio images & sound files that you submit.

Portfolio: Up to 10 images and/or sound files uploaded as individual media files.

Concept sketches are not required at this stage, but may be included as support material.

Interested artists are welcome to visit Telus Spark Science Centre in Calgary to view the tunnel prior to the submission deadline.

To schedule a site visit or inquire further about the project, contact Lindsey Zess (Coordinator – Indigenous Science Connections): [email protected]