Tamara Littlelight: Leading Indigenous Tourism Across Canada

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – At the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Edmonton, Tamara Littlelight, Director of Marketing at the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) and originally from Keeseekoose First Nation in Treaty 4 Territory, Saskatchewan (now living in Tsuut’ina Nation, Treaty 7 Territory, Alberta), shared her journey and insights into Indigenous tourism in Canada, highlighting how Indigenous-led experiences, marketing strategy, and allyship are shaping the sector.

“I come from a very difficult background. My family are residential school survivors, and I actually attended one of the last residential schools to close in Canada. I feel that Indigenous tourism isn’t just helping educate travelers coming to Canada or living here – it’s also providing cultural revitalization for the people working in the industry. I feel that I have found my path and my healing through this work.”

Building on this personal experience, Tamara explained how hospitality became the foundation of her professional path.

“When I was going to college, it was a side gig just to pay the bills, but I stayed in hospitality and it eventually brought me here to ITAC. I’ve worked at River Cree in guest services and at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino in front desk sales.”

“It was something I was doing just to pay the bills, but I stayed in it.”

Tamara applies her hospitality experience at ITAC through multi-channel marketing strategies designed to connect travelers with authentic Indigenous experiences.

“We work closely with Destination Canada’s Tourism Collective, which shows us where our travelers are coming from and which markets to target. We focus on European countries, the U.S., and run a large domestic campaign. Travelers are seeking meaningful, authentic cultural experiences, and there is growing interest in Indigenous culinary tourism. We make sure that our traditional food values are transferred in contemporary ways,” explains Tamara.

“Our approach when it comes to marketing strategy is multi-channel. We are doing traditional out-of-home advertising, digital out-of-home, and we are active on a variety of social platforms, including Meta, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.”

Indigenous tourism must remain Indigenous-led to ensure authenticity and respect, says Tamara.

“We have to be Indigenous-led. Anytime we build partnerships or work with Destination Marketing Organizations or Provincial Marketing Organizations – the groups that promote Canada – we make sure we are at the table so that our stories and messaging are shared respectfully and authentically.”

Building on this principle, every promotion reflects the specific communities and territories behind the experiences.

“When we promote Indigenous tourism, we make sure to stay true to the land, the location, and the community,” explains Tamara. “For example, if we’re highlighting experiences in Edmonton, we ensure the members we feature are deeply rooted in their community and values. Even when travelers experience Indigenous tourism on the West or East Coast, they may not realize the diversity of Indigenous nations across Canada, so we ensure our promotions reflect each community’s unique culture.”

In contrast to the assumption that Indigenous culture is uniform, Tamara highlights the breadth and diversity across the country.

“Canada is not a single story,” she says. “Visitors may travel to the West or East Coast and think they’ve seen Indigenous culture, but our nations are incredibly diverse. Each community offers its own traditions, foods, and experiences, and it’s our role to ensure those stories are shared authentically and respectfully. There is so much to see in Canada. We are a diverse country, with many different nations, territories, and cultures of Indigenous people, and the experiences are vast and wide.”

Non-Indigenous partners have an important role to play in supporting Indigenous tourism.

“What I want to say is that there is a large delegation of non-Indigenous [tourists], so that, to me, speaks volumes because our messaging is getting out there – that Indigenous tourism is just not a niche market, it’s not just an add-on when visitors come to Canada. It has actual packages and an itinerary. This demonstrates that while there is significant Indigenous support, meaningful allyship from non-Indigenous partners is essential.”

Ultimately, Tamara Littlelight’s leadership at ITAC, showcased at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference, demonstrates how Indigenous tourism in Canada can be authentic, culturally grounded, and globally relevant. Through her work, Indigenous experiences are shared respectfully, allyship is fostered, and communities are empowered.