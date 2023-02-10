Strangers on a Train: ‘Omisimawiw’ is running at the Fringe Theatre Arts Barns until FEb 12

(Edmonton) – Omisimawiw is a new indie theatre show written and produced by Edmonton-based artist Shyanne Duquette, running until February 12th at the Backstage Theatre at the Fringe Theatre Arts Barns (10330 84 Ave NW). Omisimawiw, is presented through RISER Edmonton with Common Ground Arts Society.

Omisimawiw, which means elder sister, is the story of how Edmonton playwright, Shayanne Duquette, met her sister. Imagine being in the Edmonton LRT and you notice someone else, someone unknown – – yet familiar. Strangers on the train serendipitously figure out they’re sisters. This discovery prompts an exploration of self within each sister as they question what family means and their feelings of cultural disconnection. The show explores how Indigenous identity is interwoven with others’ definitions and examines how youths fight for connections to their cultural identity after generations of being discouraged from doing so.

Those joining this production will be brought into this meeting as spectators on this life-changing event and are encouraged to reflect on their own feelings of identity and their journey towards self-acceptance. Those who self-identify as Indigenous (Cree, Metis, Blackfoot etc) are encouraged to book no-cost tickets through the Offer-What-You-Will options at the Fringe Theatre Box Office. Tickets are now on sale at this link. There will also be Indigenous vendors at each performance and bannock will be served at both the opening and closing performances. The February 11th showing at 7:30 p.m. will be ASL interpreted by Crystal Wolfe.

Omisimawiw has been presented as a reading and developed with Fringe’s Pehonan (indigenous artists) in 2023, Tarragon Theatre’s Young Playwrights Unit in 2022, and Nextfest 2022. This production of Omisimawiw is presented with the help of Canada Council, Edmonton Arts Council and RISER Edmonton.

RISER Edmonton is a collaborative producing model from Common Ground Arts Society originated by Toronto's Why Not Theatre. RISER Edmonton is supported by the Edmonton Arts Council, the Canada Council for the Arts, and the RBC Foundation.