Stevie Rachel Lawrence: Rising From a Bloodline of Survivors

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Stevie Rachel Lawrence, former Miss Alberta and celebrated international model, carries a story rooted not in glamour but in the strength and survival of her family. Her great-grandfather, Alexander Lawrence, and her grandmother, Rachel Lawrence, were part of a lineage defined by resilience. Over 100 years ago, Stevie’s family would tell a story of survival that shaped their legacy. Back in those days, Indigenous people were often killed on sight. Alexander Lawrence nearly lost his life to violence inflicted by non-Indigenous men, but through sheer strength and determination, he survived, using his upper body to protect himself. This story became a powerful reminder to Stevie of the courage and endurance flowing through her bloodline – a reminder that survival, even against unimaginable odds, is possible.

Both Rachel and Alexander faced a world determined to erase them, yet they survived and went on to raise thirteen children, a family that became a symbol of resilience, love, and cultural continuity. Among these children was Stevie’s mother, and each of the thirteen carried forward lessons of perseverance, strength, and survival, ensuring the family’s stories and traditions endured. The size of the family itself was a testament to their determination. In a time when the world worked to dismantle Indigenous communities, Rachel and Alexander created life, nurtured it, and taught each child the values that would ripple through generations. Stevie reflects on this often, recognizing that her own path was made possible by the foundation her grandparents built through this large, strong family.

Growing up, Stevie absorbed these stories of survival and resilience, understanding that the life she leads now is possible because of the sacrifices and endurance of her ancestors. “My great-grandfather and grandmother survived so I could be here,” she says. “That strength is in my blood, and it reminds me that I have a purpose.”

Stevie’s path to prominence was not linear. She began her post-secondary education at NAIT studying marketing but quickly realized the math-heavy coursework didn’t align with her creative spirit. “I’m a creative, not a calculator,” she recalls. Trusting her instincts, she transitioned into modeling, a space where storytelling, movement, and expression felt natural. Her career expanded rapidly from local fashion shows and car events to the international stage, where she collaborated with high-profile artists, including The Weeknd and Drake. These experiences offered lessons not only in style and image but also in resilience, professionalism, and navigating an industry dominated by rigid beauty standards.

Winning the title of Miss Alberta was a pivotal moment. It opened doors to new opportunities and responsibilities. Reflecting on her journey, Stevie says, “Modeling took me to places I never imagined – high-fashion events, celebrity collaborations, international runways. But it also taught me who I was beyond the glam.” Instead of conforming to imposed beauty standards, Stevie chose to define her own, becoming a figure of authenticity, empowerment, and representation for Indigenous women around the world.

Today, Stevie channels her experiences into transformative workshops and speaking engagements. She teaches self-respect, body confidence, navigating the modeling industry, and mental and emotional wellness. Her work uplifts the body, mind, and spirit, blending lived experience with guidance that empowers youth and adults alike. These teachings are deeply influenced by the values passed down from her grandmother Rachel Lawrence: humility, integrity, and the understanding that money, fame, and attention are fleeting, but character and strength endure.

In addition to her creative and speaking career, Stevie is now studying finance. She explains, “I want to build a future. Creative work is my heart, but finance gives me power, independence, and the tools to make dreams sustainable.” Her journey reflects a careful balance between honouring her heritage, pursuing creative passion, and building practical foundations for the future.

Her message to youth navigating pressures and uncertainty is clear: “You’re not doing too much by dreaming big. You’re surviving. You’re becoming. Even when it feels heavy, you deserve to be here. You deserve a full life.”

Stevie Rachel Lawrence’s story is more than modeling or international success. It is a story of intergenerational strength, cultural continuity, and the courage to build a life worthy of those who came before her – including her great-grandfather Alexander Lawrence, her grandmother Rachel Lawrence, and the thirteen children who carried forward the family’s legacy – and a life that will inspire generations to come.