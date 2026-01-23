Standing Chief: Jerry Saddleback’s journey through Indigenous social work and cultural reclamation

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Jerry Saddleback Jr., Plains Cree from Samson Cree Nation, Treaty No. 6 Territory, has embarked on a remarkable journey of reflection, learning, and perseverance. Known by his Indian name, Standing Chief, Jerry’s first book, ahkamêyimok — P E R S E V E R E, chronicles his experiences as a college student, father, and knowledge keeper in training, blending academic insight with heartfelt personal reflection.

“The inspiration behind this book came from my children,” Jerry explains. “I wanted to leave a legacy of my papers, reflections, and lived experiences for them. As I compiled everything into a timeline, the writing began to take shape naturally, addressing topics that reflect both my personal journey, reconciliation of self and relationality to all as well as Indigenous social work.”

Jerry’s path into social work was guided by leadership and service to his people. He gained hands-on experience working for Child and Family Services and Treaty Six governance, engaging in front-line work that shaped his understanding of community and human development. “After COVID hit, returning to school felt like a no-brainer. My experiences and training seemed tailor-made for Indigenous social work. The field is wide open – you can work in law, governance, community development, and more, not just with children and families.”

At the heart of ahkamêyimok — P E R S E V E R E is a holistic perspective. “Using an Indigenous lens means seeing the world as interconnected,” Jerry says. “Even in simple terms, like the Cree concept of nehiyaw – the four-element person – we look at people through physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual dimensions. This book isn’t just about ‘Indigenous social work,’ but it is about encouraging the collective to see through an Indigenous holistic lens to understand the full picture of people, communities, and systems.”

The book’s cover reflects Jerry’s heritage and vision: a simple Thunderbird against a sunset skyline, symbolizing new beginnings, guidance, and the enduring spirit of Indigenous culture. “The Thunderbird represents strength and connection, and the sunset symbolizes a new start. It’s very personal to me and my identity as Standing Chief.” Rooted in the Plains Cree teaching of ahkamêyimok – to persevere – the book invites readers to consider reconciliation as a personal responsibility. “Reconciliation isn’t just an Indigenous issue. It starts with relationships and reflection. This book encourages readers to engage with Indigenous and broader social issues thoughtfully, to examine their own perspectives, and to walk alongside others on paths of healing and learning.” Jerry plans to continue his literary journey. The next book will reflect on years one, two, and four of his Bachelor of Social Work program, again compiling journals and reflections to document his evolving understanding of Indigenous social work.

“Perseverance is not just endurance – it is ceremony, courage, and connection,” Jerry emphasizes. “Whether you are an educator, student, or reader seeking truth and inspiration, ahkamêyimok — P E R S E V E R E will stay with you long after the final page.” By this book being self-published it says that as Indigenous Peoples we will no longer wait for others to tell our stories and that moving forward we will be the authors of our own stories and journey’s.

Jerry Saddleback’s first book is available for purchase online, and readers can find it on Amazon Canada here: ahkamêyimok — P E R S E V E R E on Amazon Canada.

With honesty, humility, lived experience, and spirit, Jerry Saddleback’s work bridges Indigenous and Western knowledge, offering both a personal story and a guide to thinking holistically about social work, community, and culture.