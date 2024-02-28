Sheena Kaine: Rising from pain to power

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Sheena Kaine embodies the struggles of women in our province, especially Indigenous women. Despite battling substance abuse and involvement in crime in her youth, this Metis woman from Edmonton turned her life around after a second chance from the law. Her journey of self-discovery and redemption not only transformed her but also positively impacted those around her.

In the August 2022 issue of Alberta Native News, we showcased Sheena’s progression from boxing and trauma recovery to her current achievements as an international Indigenous model, actress, and fashion designer.

Sheena candidly shared about her childhood, which was marred by missed opportunities, notably her early aspirations for a modeling career that were hindered by financial constraints. Reflecting on her past, she recalled, “I was selected to model as a youth… Chan International was prominent back then. I was going through a lot at that time, and when I was chosen to model, my mother couldn’t accompany me due to financial limitations.”

Despite these setbacks, Sheena found fulfillment later in life by re-entering the world of modeling as an adult, gracing runways not only in Paris but also across Canada. “When I was asked to model again and had to work on perfecting that straight… flawless walk, it was incredibly rewarding,” she reminisces. “It felt even better than it did before.”

Being a fashion muse to some of Canada’s most respected and influential Indigenous designers, such as Internationally celebrated fashion designer C. Lysias Designs by Stephanie Gamble, has given her once in a lifetime high fashion experience. “I’ve had opportunities to walk in Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week,” she explained.

From modeling to acting, Sheena is an up-and-coming actor with aspirations to become an international actress.

She says, “I don’t like to consider myself a role model, but I do recognize the profound impact that my journey has had on others, and I will continue to use that as motivation to do better.”

Describing herself as an entrepreneur, she has transformed her hardships and experiences into a ready-to-wear apparel clothing company called Pain Mafia.

She says, “Pain Mafia represents the transformation of painful experiences into power, personal growth, and the importance of unbreakable family ties.”

Sheena’s natural beauty has often made her a target for bullying and victimization, particularly by men.

Calls for change continue across Canada and advocates in Edmonton have been urging the city to address the alarming rates of violence against women and LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety measures and awareness campaigns.

According to the Government of Canada, women, and the gender-diverse community are disproportionately affected by sexual assault and unwanted behaviors, with rates indicating significant challenges in ensuring safety and security for women and gender minorities.

Despite her traumatic experiences, Sheena declares, “I refuse to be defined by the role of a victim. I am a survivor – a warrior who has confronted darkness and emerged stronger.”

She reflects on her life, transitioning from a tumultuous past to the boxing ring. “Got into boxing, my parents, you know, stuff like that helped. Working out has been a freaking lifesaver,” she shares. These helped her stay away from substances but also contributed to her overall well-being, both physically and mentally.

“Despite the challenges I’ve faced, I take natural herbal supplements, I work out,” said Sheena, highlighting her focus on holistic healing. “I feel that I have come full circle since my days as a boxer and my struggles with addiction, experiencing a profound personal transformation.” Emphasizing the importance of nurturing both body and mind she now shares her journey through workshops and motivational speeches.

Sheena, like many Indigenous people today, is both Métis and First Nation, reflecting the multi-racial and multi-cultural nature of our communities. “I aim to honour and celebrate both my Indigenous heritage and European lineage,” she affirmed, highlighting a growing trend among mixed First Nation and Métis individuals embracing their diverse backgrounds.

Many Indigenous people struggle to grasp how Canada was founded on their peoples’ destruction, navigating the complexities of both Western and Indigenous worlds alongside settlers whose ancestors sought to eradicate them.

Acknowledging the common adage that pain can either shatter or strengthen an individual, Sheena has unequivocally mastered the art of transcending injustice and painful experiences. Whether it’s in the ring, on the stage, or the runway, she has seized control of her narrative and emerged triumphant.

Join her movement dedicated to transforming pain into power by purchasing her ready-to-wear apparel, Pain Mafia.

For more information, follow Sheena Kaine on social media platforms: Facebook: Sheena T Kaine, TikTok: @stkaine, Instagram: @stkaine, Linktree: Stkaine, and by email: [email protected]