Seizing the opportunity: Keith Henry’s call to Indigenous youth in Alberta

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In the bustling landscape of Indigenous Tourism Canada, there’s a powerful voice echoing – a voice of experience, vision, and opportunity. That voice belongs to Keith Henry, the President and CEO of Indigenous Tourism Canada, a pioneer who has tirelessly worked to build this booming industry. With his resounding message, Keith Henry beckons Indigenous youth to seize the moment, to step into the realm of Indigenous tourism as entrepreneurs or as valued members of the workforce.

“Indigenous tourism is not just a business; it’s a pathway to empowerment and cultural preservation,” declares Henry, a driving force behind the industry’s growth. His words resonate with a call to action, urging Indigenous youth to recognize the immense potential that lies within this dynamic sector.

“For too long, indigenous youth have faced barriers to meaningful employment opportunities that honour their heritage,” Henry acknowledges. “But now, there’s a new narrative unfolding – one that invites them to reclaim their cultural identity while shaping their future through Indigenous tourism.”

As the architect of Indigenous Tourism Canada, Keith Henry understands the transformative power of this industry. “Every interaction, every experience becomes a chance to reconnect with our roots, to celebrate our culture, and to share our stories with the world,” he emphasizes. “Indigenous youth are not just employees; they’re ambassadors, guardians of our heritage, and drivers of change.”

With unwavering determination, Henry implores Indigenous youth to embrace the possibilities that indigenous tourism presents. “Whether you choose to become entrepreneurs, creating your own ventures rooted in culture and tradition, or whether you opt to join the workforce, contributing your skills and passion to existing enterprises, the time to act is now,” he asserts.

“Through Indigenous tourism, we have the power to shape our own narrative, to challenge stereotypes, and to build bridges between communities,” he affirms. “It’s more than just a job; it’s a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and pride.”

As Indigenous youth heed Keith Henry’s call and embark on this transformative journey, they become architects of their own destinies, shaping a future where their culture thrives, their voices are heard, and their contributions are celebrated.

So, to the Indigenous youth of Alberta, Keith Henry’s message resounds loud and clear: “Seize the opportunity that Indigenous tourism offers. Embrace your heritage, forge your path, and together, let’s build a future where our culture shines bright and our voices echo far and wide.”