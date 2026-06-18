Second Annual Blue Jean Jacket Day Walk Raises Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys in Maskwacîs

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Community members gathered in Maskwacîs on June 6 for the second annual Blue Jean Jacket Day walk, honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys (MMIMB) while raising awareness about the ongoing impacts of violence on Indigenous families and communities.

Participants carried photographs of loved ones, displayed handmade posters, and walked together in remembrance of those who have been murdered or remain missing. The event included prayers, smudging, and drumming, creating a space for reflection, healing, and support.

Armand Swampy, a Samson Cree Nation councillor, said the walk continues to be an important opportunity for families to honour their loved ones and bring attention to a growing crisis.

“Maskwacîs Nations are grieving. We have been in a constant state of crisis,” said Swampy. “So many of our men have been murdered, and so many are missing. Families are in so much pain, and this allows them space to honour their loved ones and raise awareness on a growing problem.”

The first Blue Jean Jacket Day walk in Maskwacîs was organized last year by the Samson Cree Nation Men’s Advisory. This year’s event was organized through a partnership involving the Samson Cree Nation Men’s Advisory, Samson Cree Nation Business Development, Community Wellness, the Men’s Group, and the Maskwacîs Library.

Swampy said the event is focused on raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys and advocating for meaningful action.

“Maskwacîs is raising awareness for MMIMB and advocating for change, pushing for the Calls for Justice and real reconciliation,” he said.

Families from across the community participated in the walk, many carrying photographs and signs dedicated to loved ones.

“Families came out, brought photos of their loved ones, made poster boards,” said Swampy. “We prayed, smudged, and had drummers play throughout the walk.”

He added that the gathering provides a sense of solidarity for families who have experienced loss.

“It’s also healing when we gather and understand we are not alone. So many families come together and support one another.”

Among those taking part was Katherine Swampy, who reflected on the origins of the local event and the personal losses that inspired it.

“Last year when we set up the first walk, I was asked to help organize by late Councillor Ryan Lightning, who was chair of the Men’s Advisory, and Councillor Armand Swampy,” she said. “Armand had many losses. His best friend, his little brother, and his father had been murdered. He attended the very first Blue Jean Jacket Day in Edmonton and spoke about those losses. They wanted a similar event here in Maskwacîs.”

Katherine Swampy said she hopes the movement for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys can build momentum in the same way advocacy efforts for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls led to national attention and action.

“With the rallies and walks for MMIWG, we were able to get 231 Calls for Justice in the final report on the National Inquiry,” she said. “We are hoping that something similar will be able to happen for the men.”

She also spoke about the continuing impact of violence on Indigenous families.

“This year alone, there have already been so many murders, especially of our young men. My heart breaks for their families,” she said. “Far too many to name, gone but not forgotten.”

Organizers and participants say the annual walk serves as both a memorial and a call to action, ensuring that those who have been lost are remembered while continuing to advocate for justice, healing, and systemic change.