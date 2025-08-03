Samaria Nancy Cardinal shares about her journey with Flower in The Wind Therapy

By Laura Mushumanski

(ANNews) – Rooted in Indigenous ways of knowing and healing, Flower in the Wind Therapy is a place where, “we walk side by side with you,” shared Samaria Nancy Cardinal, Blackfoot-Metis Therapist. “We do not feel we are the expert, you are. We just have a toolbox to assist you on your healing journey.”

Being the daughter of well-respected Elder, Douglas Cardinal, Samaria was raised with teachings and traditions that her ancestors walked with. These teachings, along with her lived experiences as an Indigenous women facing adversity, and academic learning braid together a welcoming safe space for others to be understood and heal.

The barriers that Cardinal came across throughout her life led to her hitting a low point – which is when she decided to make a change in her life. “I had something to do, I decided to change my life; at the time I didn’t know about our trauma,” Cardinal shared about how cultural trauma impacts not only the whole person – mind-body-heart-spirit – but also the community and society at large.

After becoming a healthcare advocate and noticing that she was not being heard, Cardinal went back to school at the age of 58 years old. Passing with honours, she first obtained a diploma in Social Work, followed by a bachelor’s degree. And as the letters started to become added next to her name, she decided to enroll in a Master of Social work program specializing in clinical practice, ultimately leading her to becoming a therapist. “I wanted to become a therapist and help people in a cultural way,” she said. “I wanted to walk as somebody who understands what another person has been through; I am helping them from my heart. I am an advisor, that’s really all I am.”

For Cardinal, “Flower in The Wind holds a deep meaning,” she explained, “that a flower starts as a seed in the ground, but that seed must fight to crack open and grow roots. Those roots need nourishment to survive. The flower must push through soil and rocks to reach the sun. when it blooms, the wind may blow, but the flower always carries its beauty and looks towards the sun to live.” Flower in The Wind Therapy offers, “hope. A reminder that no matter how strong the wind, every flower can find the sun.”

Flower in The Wind is located in Calgary, Alberta, and can be accessed in-person or virtually. The practice also partners with agencies and companies to support Indigenous clients to enable them to access therapy without any financial barriers.

Therapy techniques that Cardinal is trained in are Dialectical Behavior Therapy, EMDR Therapy, IFIO Couple’s Therapy, Internal Family Systems Therapy Informed, Indigenous Focused-Oriented Therapy, Mindfulness-Based Therapy, and Narrative Therapy. For more information, Samaria can be contacted by email, [email protected], or by phone: 403-827-3179.

Laura Mushumanski is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter