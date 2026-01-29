SACRID Beauty: A Brand with Culture and Commerce at Its Core

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Jacqueline Buffalo of Montana First Nation is part of a growing wave of Indigenous women entrepreneurs across Canada who are building businesses rooted in culture, purpose, and community. A role model, mother, and CEO of SACRID Beauty, Buffalo has created a wellness-centered makeup and apparel brand that blends culture with commerce while empowering women in their everyday lives.

“SACRID Beauty represents intentional living. It’s soft power. It’s choosing yourself without guilt,” Buffalo says. “The essence of the brand is respect – for self, for culture, for spirit, and for community. Our values are rooted in wellness, empowerment, authenticity, and giving back.”

Her journey reflects a broader national trend of Indigenous women leading culturally grounded, economically viable, and socially impactful businesses. Indigenous women now own 23 percent of Indigenous-led businesses, outpacing the rate of business ownership among non-Indigenous women. Yet these entrepreneurs face persistent barriers.

“Recent surveys show that up to 81% of Indigenous women entrepreneurs list access to capital as a major barrier, and are significantly more likely than Indigenous men to report both a lack of microloan options and sexism in the entrepreneurial landscape.” (sac-isc.gc.ca)

Legal restrictions under the Indian Act – including a rule that stops on-reserve assets from being used as collateral – make it especially difficult for Indigenous business owners to secure commercial loans. (atb.com) Many rely on their own resources, with around 63% of Indigenous women entrepreneurs using personal savings as their primary source of start-up capital. (ccib.ca) These systemic and financial challenges are compounded by caregiving responsibilities and limited access to mentorship, especially in remote communities.

“My ideal client is anyone who wants their beauty routine to mean something,” Buffalo says. “SACRID Beauty is for women who are building, healing, mothering, leading, and dreaming. Beauty, to me, is a form of self-respect.”

Cultural Foundations and Creative Influence

Buffalo’s Montana First Nation heritage is deeply embedded in every aspect of the brand. “My culture and spirituality are woven into everything I create. I was raised with the understanding that how you treat yourself reflects how you honour the Creator,” she explains.

That belief shapes her approach to beauty – one that uplifts rather than disconnects women from who they are. SACRID products reflect this intentionality through thoughtful design, naming, and colour choices. One of the brand’s best-selling lipsticks, Baloney, blends humour with meaning.

“You can see those influences in the intentional colour choices and design. Even the humour – laughter is healing,” Buffalo says. “Nothing about SACRID is rushed or random. Every product and every client is approached with care, meaning, and respect.”

A Purpose-Driven Business Model

For Buffalo, SACRID Beauty is about far more than cosmetics. “What makes SACRID different is that it’s not about trends or perfection – it’s about purpose. This is a community-driven brand rooted in wellness.”

Beyond products, SACRID offers services such as lash extensions and semi-permanent brows, supporting women who balance professional, personal, and community responsibilities. These services enhance natural beauty while easing the pressure of daily routines.

“I’m not just selling makeup,” Buffalo says. “I’m building something that creates employment, trains women, and supports long-term confidence and independence.”

She envisions SACRID as part of everyday life and ceremony alike. “Everyday life is sacred. Getting ready in the morning is sacred,” she says. “Whether it’s five minutes in the mirror or preparing for a meaningful event, SACRID becomes part of a personal ritual – a reminder to slow down, breathe, and honour yourself.”

Vision for Growth and Collective Impact

Buffalo’s vision extends beyond individual success to collective well-being. “My long-term vision is to employ more people, train more women, and continue building wellness-focused opportunities in my community,” she says. “When women are supported, healed, and confident, entire communities rise with them.”

Through SACRID Beauty, Buffalo demonstrates how Indigenous women can lead businesses that honour culture while thriving economically. From her roots in Montana First Nation to the creation of SACRID Beauty, she is building more than a brand – she is crafting a legacy grounded in culture, community, and empowerment.

To learn more about SACRID Beauty, visit www.sacridbeauty.ca.