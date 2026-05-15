Royal Alexandra Hospital honours Red Dress Day with Walk of Honour

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Dionne L’Hirondelle, an Indigenous Wellness Coordinator at Royal Alexandra Hospital, led a Walk of Honour around the hospital campus on May 5 in recognition of Red Dress Day (MMIWG2S+), bringing together staff, families and community members in a shared moment of remembrance, solidarity and reflection.

Participants gathered wearing red in honour of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people who are missing or have been murdered across Canada. For L’Hirondelle, the walk carried both professional responsibility and deep personal meaning.’

“What Red Dress Day means to me personally is to stand in solidarity with our families, friends and loved ones because it affects all of us in our own way,” she said. “As a mother, I raised two sons and a daughter, and for me being a mother, it’s important for me to still look after my children, even though they’re adults, and protect them.”

L’Hirondelle also emphasized the importance of involving younger generations in the day of remembrance. She was joined by her niece during the walk, an experience she described as both grounding and empowering.

“It felt good. It was a true honour to be able to lead it with my niece,” she said. “As we were walking, I was explaining the importance of why we’re walking and wearing our red dresses.”

Her niece, she added, already understood the deeper meaning behind the day. “She said, ‘Auntie, it’s because of the missing and murdered Indigenous women, and there’s men out there too.’ I said, ‘Yes, my girl. That’s why we’re walking. We’re walking with pride for them and for their spirits.’”

L’Hirondelle said the experience became a teaching moment rooted in culture and responsibility, especially when explaining the significance of the colour red.

“I told her the reason we wear red is because spirits can see red,” she said. “That was a teaching for her too, that I want her to carry with her as she gets older. I want her to stand proud and be proud of who she is as an Indigenous young woman.”

Before the walk began, L’Hirondelle read a poem in honour of missing and lost loved ones, offering a message of love, strength and spiritual connection.

“May our missing mothers, daughters, sisters, aunties, nieces and friends feel our breath on their faces from all of the four directions,” she read. “May they inhale our love, capture our strength and find their way home. May our ones in the spirit world watch over us and know they are loved and missed.”

Throughout the event, L’Hirondelle said the focus was not on the size of the gathering, but on the unity behind it. “I was hoping to raise more awareness and let them know that integrity together – it doesn’t matter how big of a walk you have, it’s the people you have with you, walking and standing with you,” she said. “That impact is the reason why we’re walking together.”

She added that the support continued well after the walk ended, with staff and community members sharing their appreciation.

“We had quite a bit of people walking with us, staff members, and even still, I’m getting staff members when I’m seeing them in the hospital saying, ‘Oh, you did a great job. Your poem was awesome. I’m proud that you got to stand with your niece,’” she said.

“Even how it reached people online, the likes on Instagram from AHS, and people reaching out afterward – it wasn’t about that. It was just the honour of being asked to lead this walk.”

Reflecting on the experience, L’Hirondelle said it marked a personal milestone in her advocacy journey, especially in stepping into public speaking and leadership roles.

“What gives me hope is that a part of my job as an Indigenous wellness coordinator is advocating and being a voice for our people,” she said. “Public speaking isn’t very easy for me, but I got up there and did it. That was a breakthrough. I want to continue using my voice for our people.”

She also shared a message for future generations, especially Indigenous youth, encouraging them to embrace leadership and identity with pride.

“Use your voice and say it loud and proud. Be proud of who you are,” she said. “We’re given a gift to have loud voices and to be leaders. Leadership starts with who you are.”

“If you have a dream or a wish, something that you want to do, do it while you have the courage,” she added. “Think about the next generation behind us. For me, it was my niece. I want to break ground for her. I want her to know that she’s got the power to do this.”

The Walk of Honour at the Royal Alex served as both a memorial and a call to continued awareness, reminding participants that the crisis of MMIWG2S+ remains ongoing, and that every step taken in red carries the voices of those still missing and those forever remembered.