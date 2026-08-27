Rooted in Culture: Jonessa Strawberry, Miss Queen Treaty Six, raises awareness of online bullying and hate

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – At 22, Jonessa Strawberry, Miss Queen Treaty Six 2026, is using her regional title to raise awareness about online bullying, racism, Indigenous mental health and the importance of cultural connection.

Born and raised in Hinton, Alberta, Strawberry is a member of O’Chiese First Nation and the first-ever Miss Queen Treaty Six. Her journey through pageantry has become much more than holding a title. Through advocacy, cultural reconnection, youth engagement and her workbook Rooted and Empowered, she is encouraging young people to understand who they are, where they come from and how they can contribute to their communities.

“I’m your first-ever Miss Queen Treaty Six,” Strawberry said. Personality Pageants Canada is not primarily about conventional beauty standards, she explained. “Ultimately, it’s not a beauty pageant. It’s a personality pageant. It’s not based on beauty standards or societal standards. It’s based on your personality, advocacy and platform.”

She previously competed in Miss Queen Teen Alberta in 2024, becoming Miss Queen Teen Central Alberta. That experience helped shape her advocacy around social media and Indigenous mental health.

“When I first won Miss Queen Teen Central Alberta, I focused my platform on social media and Indigenous mental health because I saw a lot of the ups and downs of what people go through on a reserve,” she said.

Although Strawberry was raised in a town rather than on reserve, she moved to O’Chiese First Nation at about 14 or 15 and experienced the effects of intergenerational trauma during her teenage years. “I saw the racism people face because we have a couple of towns nearby, and unfortunately, I’ve seen it in my teen years,” she said. “It really does affect the teenagers and young people.”

Her concerns about online bullying are reflected in national data. Statistics Canada has found that approximately one in four Canadian youth aged 12 to 17 experienced cyberbullying, while the rate among First Nations youth living off reserve was 34 per cent, compared with 24 per cent among non-Indigenous youth.

“Small-town racism and online bullying are issues that need to be talked about,” Strawberry said. “When youth are on social media and young people are online, that’s all they see.”

Her response has been practical. She has created resources addressing Indigenous mental health, community involvement, local helplines and cultural connection. Her platform has now evolved into Empowered by Culture and Rooted by Wellness, alongside her workbook Rooted and Empowered.

“My workbook is based around learning and connecting with your people. It’s based on connecting with yourself and getting to know yourself,” she said. “I aim these workbooks towards everybody. There are coloring pages in there for youth, so parents can buy these books and sit down with their kids.”

She has also shared the workbook with educators and communities. At the Samson Powwow, she gave away four copies and used proceeds from selling earrings to purchase more. “With the earrings that I sold, I bought more books,” she said. “I plan to do another giveaway of those in another community that I go to.”

For Strawberry, pageantry itself has been transformative. “When I first went into pageantry, I wasn’t confident in myself. I didn’t know how to talk to people. I didn’t know much about advocacy or platform,” she said. “Pageantry shaped my life now and who I am and what I do. It’s such a grounding thing for me in my daily life.”

She describes the pageant community as a supportive network where participants uplift one another despite having different platforms. “I think the community is so well-knit together where we all support and uplift each other,” she said. “We all see something in each other where we connect with each other.”

Her Treaty Six platform extends that spirit of connection to the broader Canadian relationship.

“One thing I think people should really remember is that we’re both treaty people,” Strawberry said. “Treaty Six alone is about more than rights. It’s about the relationships and the shared responsibilities both parties have.”

She believes Indigenous people have a responsibility to learn from elders, understand the intentions of their ancestors, care for land and water, and carry knowledge forward. “We have to become stronger advocates who carry that knowledge forward with confidence and pride,” she said. “When our elders pass away, it’s our responsibility to do that.”

Strawberry also acknowledges that she remains a learner. “I’m reconnecting to my culture all the time, even though I feel like I’m deeply rooted. But I don’t know everything about the culture. I’m still learning,” she said. “I’m only 22 years old.”

That perspective informs how she teaches others. “I think it’s important for everybody, not just First Nations people, to welcome these people who are learning with open arms, who are trying to learn,” she said.

Ultimately, Strawberry hopes her title helps people understand that Treaty Six is not simply history. “I hope people leave with a deeper understanding of Treaty Six. It’s not only a part of history. It’s a part of our present right now and our future.”

For Strawberry, Miss Queen Treaty Six 2026 represents more than a crown. “At the end of all of it, Miss Queen Treaty Six represents the strength, the resilience and the sacrifices of our ancestors,” she said. “As a member of the Indigenous community, I think there’s a deeper connection for me. It’s personal.”

Through Rooted and Empowered, Strawberry is turning that personal connection into a resource for others. “My workbook is not just about getting to know who you are; it’s also about getting to know your own community, going out into your own community and finding ways for yourself,” she said. “I think that’s the most beautiful thing about my workbook right now.”

Connect with Jonessa

Follow Jonessa Strawberry / Miss Queen Treaty 6 2026 on Instagram at @jonessaava.

She is also on Facebook, where her profile references her Rooted & Empowered Workbook by Binehsih, described as a resource created to inspire healing, confidence, cultural connection and personal growth.