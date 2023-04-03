ROM hosts panel discussion on Cree visual artist’s work

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – University of Lethbridge Blackfoot scholar Leroy Little Bear is participating in a panel discussion at Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) alongside Cree visual artist Kent Monkman about Monkman’s work.

“We Are Made of Stardust: How Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Western Science Intersect in Kent Monkman’s Being Legendary” is happening April 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Little Bear and Monkman will be joined by co-panelists Opaskwayak Cree Nation star lore expert Elder Wilfred Buck and University of Victoria astrophysicist Kim Venn, as well as moderator Lisa Jackson, a from Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

The discussion will focus on the intersection of Indigenous and Western ways of knowledge, being and science, with an emphasis on Monkman’s new ROM exhibition, “Being Legendary.”

Moderator Jackson’s latest documentary, centres on Wilfred Buck, an expert in Indigenous star knowledge.

Those who want to tune into the panel discussion from Alberta can do so on the ROM’s Facebook page after the event ends.