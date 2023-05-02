Remote education and workforces can help drive prosperity in remote communities

(CDI College) – Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, there has been a revolution in both the technologies and education that make work-from-home and remote work options possible.

In 2016, StatCan estimated that less than 5% of the Canadian workforce was working from home in some form or another. Now, as we come out of the pandemic, that number has seen a drastic increase with close to 25% overall, and as high as 40-50% for information and professional service industries.

This increase is creating the greatest opportunities for people living in smaller and isolated communities, making it possible for them to pursue high-paying jobs without the need to leave the places they love.

Technologies like Zoom, Teams, and various project management software suites make it simple for employees and management alike to communicate not only across broad distances, but also across time zones.

Meanwhile, education institutions have been championing online and virtual learning systems for residents of small and isolated communities who may not have the resources to travel to larger centres to pursue their education.

This is a crucial advancement as many small communities across Canada have long been underserved by post-secondary education, limiting the potential to stay close to home and pursue long-term career goals, which in turn perpetuates a cycle of economic stagnation and increased unemployment.

While these technologies have had global implications, they are especially significant for those living in remote communities. Students and workers have more options available when presented with the choice of going to school and working, or staying at home to be close to family and the communities they grew up in.

Few industries are experiencing remote work opportunities like those in the tech sector. Increasingly jobs like UI/UX designer, mobile and web applications developers, and even network administration roles can be done with little more than a computer and connection to the internet. When combined with the increasing cost of living in dense urban centres, the attraction of staying at home and still pursuing a high-paying career is clear.

Investing in education and skills training is essential for those seeking high-paying remote jobs. Online courses and programs can provide the skills needed to work in tech and other fields, and many are available at an affordable price. Those who invest in their education and skills are more likely to land good jobs and enjoy the benefits of remote work.

None of this is to say that working in remote areas doesn’t come without challenges, and while the Canadian government has been working to connect more communities to high-speed internet, many communities still face infrastructure shortcomings. This is particularly true in communities in the Canadian north, where long distances, and cold winters make accessibility problematic.

However, with continued investment from the government, and innovation in the delivery of satellite connectivity, these obstacles are likely to ease over the coming years, and may even begin to shape the potential for innovation within these communities, and help further drive economic opportunity.

With the right skills and education, people in these areas can pursue high-paying careers in tech and other fields while staying in the places they love.

For more information on how you can pursue an online education, head to online.cdicollege.ca.