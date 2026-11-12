A Remembrance Day conversation with First Nations Chiefs

Chiefs Desmond Bull and Izaiah Swampy-Omeasoo reflect on Indigenous veterans, military service, historical injustices and the importance of remembering those who served.

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Maskwacis honoured veterans through two remembrance observances in November 2026: Indigenous Veterans Day on November 8 and Remembrance Day on November 11. Both gatherings provided opportunities for the Four Nations community to recognize Indigenous veterans, generations of military service members and those currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

On November 11, Alberta Native News spoke with Chief Desmond Bull of Louis Bull Tribe and Chief Izaiah Swampy-Omeasoo of Samson Cree Nation at an event that was held at the Maskwacis Veterans Memorial plaque in front of Peace Hills Bank. The conversation explored Indigenous contributions to Canada’s military history, the treatment veterans experienced after returning home and the responsibility of today’s generations to remember those who served.

Chief Bull began by explaining the distinction between the two observances, noting that they recognize different aspects of Indigenous history and service.

“These are two separate events, I believe. One honours not only the veterans during Indigenous Veterans Day but also our past warriors, including peacemakers and our ancestors who fought for a way of life,” Bull said. “Today was more or less honouring those who served within the military itself during the wars, including World War One, World War Two, the Korean War and Afghanistan. It was a good day to honour and acknowledge those warriors.”

For Bull, remembering Indigenous veterans also means recognizing a much longer history of Indigenous people defending their communities and protecting their way of life.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, more than 4,000 Indigenous people served during the First World War. During the Second World War, more than 3,000 First Nations members served, alongside an unknown number of Inuit and Métis recruits. Exact figures remain difficult to establish because Indigenous participation was not consistently recorded. (Veterans Affairs Canada⁠)

Bull reflected on the experience of Indigenous soldiers who served alongside other military personnel and Allied forces. He said they fought as equals on the battlefield, regardless of their nationality or background.

“They fought alongside other countrymen and other countries in the Allied forces against tyranny and fascism. More importantly, they fought as equals on the battlefields. It didn’t matter what country they came from or what nationality they came from. They were treated as equals in that brotherhood,” he said.

However, Bull said that sense of equality did not continue when Indigenous veterans returned home. “But that’s where that brotherhood kind of stopped for Indigenous warriors and Indigenous veterans.”

He described the unequal treatment First Nations veterans experienced, including barriers to benefits and opportunities available to other Canadian veterans. “When they came home, they were not treated like the other veterans who had participated in Canadian wars. They didn’t get land entitlements, and they didn’t even get the opportunity to continue voting,” Bull said.

Historical records document unequal access to veterans’ benefits. Veterans Affairs Canada notes that many First Nations veterans faced barriers to receiving pensions, grants and other benefits because of their legal status under the Indian Act. First Nations veterans returning after the Second World War also did not receive the full benefits available to other veterans under the Veterans’ Land Act. (Veterans Affairs Canada⁠)

Bull said recognition of Indigenous military contributions came too late for many veterans who had already passed away.

“I realize that it was finally recognized over 20 years ago that First Nations had made a contribution. But for me, 20 years ago, probably the majority of the veterans who fought in those wars were already gone,” he said.

Despite the delay, he welcomed the acknowledgement of Indigenous veterans and their role in Canada’s history.

“But it’s good they acknowledged them. It’s good they’re finally recognizing them and letting them know they played a big part, not only within Canada but even across North America.”

Chief Swampy-Omeasoo offered another perspective, focusing on the importance of honouring veterans through Cree values, particularly respect for those who put their lives at risk to protect their families and communities.

“We had a beautiful memorial service for our veterans, our past veterans and our current serving military. The Four Nations community came together to honour them,” he said.

When discussing why Indigenous veterans deserve recognition, Swampy-Omeasoo connected their service to the responsibilities Cree people have toward one another.

“I believe it boils down to the fundamentals of who we are as Cree people: using respect and living our lives with respect for everyone, especially those who fought to keep our community safe,” he said. “Most importantly, they went to fight for our mothers, our nieces, our nephews, the kids, the women and the children of the community.”

He emphasized that those who made sacrifices to protect their communities deserve recognition and respect.

“People who do that, I think, are 100 per cent deserving of every type of recognition that we have as Cree people.”

Swampy-Omeasoo also spoke about the responsibility of First Nations leadership to address historical injustices and ensure the experiences of Indigenous veterans are not overlooked.

“I think it starts with legal battles, and I think it starts with setting up bilateral tables with the federal government,” he said.

He raised concerns about racism within the Canadian military, including sexual violence and harassment against Indigenous women and systemic problems with how those matters are investigated.

He also questioned how First Nations veterans were treated after serving in the First and Second World Wars, saying they did not have the same access to Veterans Affairs Canada as other returning soldiers.

“Veterans Affairs Canada actually offloaded the legal responsibilities it had to veterans who served the Crown to Indian Affairs, which at the time was responsible under the Indian Act and what is now Indigenous Services Canada. And if that’s not a slap in the face. I don’t know what is,” Swampy-Omeasoo said.

The conversation also extended to contributions beyond human military service. Bull believes Remembrance Day should recognize animals that played important roles during wartime, including horses that transported soldiers and supplies, dogs that helped detect explosives, birds that carried messages and cats that helped control vermin aboard military ships.

Both chiefs emphasized the importance of carrying these stories forward so younger generations understand the sacrifices made by those who came before them.

Swampy-Omeasoo offered a final message about the importance of remembering family, history and ancestors.

“Remember your ancestors because the only reason why you’re here is because of them.”