Redefining Beauty and Opportunity: Kristen Cookie Munroe’s Rise in the Makeup Industry

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Kristen Cookie Monroe, who now lives in Edmonton, has taken her journey from her hometown of Winnipeg all the way to the runways of New York Fashion Week. As a single mother of three, Munroe has been able to change her own life and empower others – simply with a makeup brush. She turned a lifelong passion for art into a thriving career as a makeup artist, showing that women can rise, create, and define their own space in the world.

Kristen’s journey into makeup wasn’t just about beauty – it was about survival and transformation. She says, “I grew up pretty shy and very insecure. I came from a family with a lot of struggles – abuse and alcoholism – and when I was 15, I left home to get away. That’s really when I started getting into makeup. It gave me a way to transform who I was, to become something else, and it became my creative outlet. Makeup really saved me. It helped me overcome my shyness and express myself.”

Even as a single mother, Kristen made time to develop her craft. She recalls, “When my kids were sleeping, I would experiment with makeup, creating all kinds of looks. I’ve always been an artist, so I became really creative with what I could do. I looked up to Kat Von D and her brand, and I thought, ‘I want to create something of my own – creative, unique, and unlike anything else on the market.’”

Makeup became more than a personal outlet – it became a tool to empower others. Kristen explains, “I feel like I really understand how empowering makeup can be, especially for myself. It empowered me to pursue this career, and now I want to empower others – to help them feel confident, to feel seen, to feel beautiful. I’ve seen firsthand how makeup can transform not just a look, but a person’s energy and confidence, and that’s what drives me every day.”

She adds, “To me, being an entrepreneur means having the agency to create my own path while honouring my roots. It’s the late nights, the constant learning, and the hustle of balancing a career at Sephora with a decade-long freelance legacy. Being an entrepreneur means I don’t just wait for opportunities to open up – I build the door myself. Every project I take on, from NYFW to local community galas, reflects the ‘Cookie’ brand: professional, impactful, and deeply rooted in my identity as a Cree/Ojibway woman.”

Kristen has worked on an impressive range of projects. She says, “I’ve contributed to Queen of the Oil Patch (APTN, season 2), a documentary biography with Georgina Lightning, music videos for Juno nominees Connie LeGrand and Haley Cardinal, and countless fashion shows and galas as a lead makeup artist. Each project has helped me grow as an artist and as a professional.”

Her expertise spans all types of makeup, from bridal to special effects to high-fashion creativity. She explains, “Wedding makeup is definitely different from other types of makeup, like fashion shows or photo shoots. You need products that are long-lasting and suited for the occasion. Each look and each event requires a different approach, and I adapt my style to whatever the job demands. I like to be versatile – that’s one of my strengths.”

Kristen’s dedication extends beyond artistry. She says, “I’ve always loved helping others. If someone has questions, I’m there for them. Working at Sephora has taught me so much – not just makeup, but skincare, hair care, and how everything connects. The better your skincare, the better makeup applies – not just for yourself, but for your clients. That knowledge has been such a great asset, and I love being able to share it to help others feel confident and informed.”

For aspiring makeup artists, Kristen has a clear message: “If you really have a passion for it, you should go for it. Do as much as you can – practice every day on yourself, your friends, family – anyone willing to let you practice. School is great for certification, but the most important thing is starting, practicing, and just doing it. Experience is the best teacher.”

She adds, “I don’t really have a signature look because I like to create very different types of styles. Working part-time at Sephora is so different from doing fashion shows, so I’ve had the chance to develop skills across many areas. I can do special effects, creative looks, or more classic beauty styles. I don’t think I have one style – I adapt to whatever the job requires, and I take pride in being able to do it all.”

Kristen’s story demonstrates how passion and purpose can transform lives. “Makeup artistry is more than beauty,” she says. “It’s a tool for empowerment, confidence, and self-expression. Using my skills to uplift myself and others reminds me – and everyone I work with – that true success is measured not only by achievement but by the positive impact we create.”