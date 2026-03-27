Reclaiming Home Through Art: The Story of Michael Saavedra 

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Grief, identity, and community often shape the most meaningful art. For Michael Saavedra, founder of My Home Reclaimed, those elements came together to form a brand rooted in healing, reconnection, and cultural pride. What began as a deeply personal response to loss has grown into a creative movement centered on reclaiming home, identity, and belonging.

“My Home Reclaimed started from grief, but also from love,” Saavedra explains.

The brand emerged following the passing of his cousin, Felishia Dumont, whose artistic journey inspired him to continue creating in her memory. “She found her path through art and reconnection, and we wanted to continue creating with her in our minds and hearts.”

The name itself reflects a personal return – after spending nearly fifteen years in Vancouver, Saavedra returned to Edmonton to rebuild relationships and reconnect with community.

“The name ‘My Home Reclaimed’ is about reconnecting to the place that raised me… coming back to Edmonton made me want to reclaim those lost years.”

Saavedra’s work draws from his mixed heritage – Chilean roots from his father and Cree ancestry through his mother from Onion Lake Cree Nation. These influences appear in his designs, blending traditional colourways with modern, accessible formats.

“A lot of our designs and the colours we use are rooted in tradition, but we try to present them in a more contemporary way, so they feel accessible, especially to younger people.”

His punk rock upbringing also informs the aesthetic, bringing Indigenous identity into alternative creative spaces. “I grew up as a bit of a punk rock kid… I want it to feel connected to that kind of community too.”

For Saavedra, reclamation means making culture visible and lived. “Reclamation is about taking things that were pushed aside or taken from us and putting them back where they belong in everyday life.”

This philosophy shapes wearable pieces that carry meaning without needing to be loud. Even humorous designs hold cultural significance – including characters like Bannock Boy, inspired by a moment at an Elders Conference.

“I saw a shirt that said ‘I Heard There Would Be Bannock’… and from there Bannock Boy was born.”

Saavedra’s ideas emerge from everyday experiences – conversations, humour, memories, and feelings. “Sometimes it starts with a phrase, sometimes an image… I want people to look at it and instantly feel something whether that’s pride, nostalgia, or even just a smile.”

This emotional connection is central to My Home Reclaimed’s growing identity as both art and storytelling.

Like many emerging Indigenous entrepreneurs, balancing authenticity with business realities remains a challenge. “There’s always pressure to scale up… but we try to stay grounded in the fact that we’re still early in this.”

Limited access to markets has also been a hurdle, but it reinforced the importance of relationship-building. “We focus on the spaces that do welcome us… building relationships and growing from there.”

The Edmonton Indigenous community has played a vital role in the brand’s early success. Saavedra credits family and community mentorship for helping him get started. “One of the biggest moments for us was when my Auntie invited us to share her booth at the Elders Conference… that really helped set the tone.”

Support from local collectives and markets continue to shape the brand’s growth. Edmonton’s strong Indigenous arts presence – part of a broader cultural ecosystem that fosters Indigenous storytelling and artistic expression – provides space for emerging creators to connect and build community.

Beadwork remains a central element in Saavedra’s creative expression and a bridge between generations. “Beadwork carries so much history… seeing younger generations learning from their elders shows what it means to Indigenous people of all ages.”

For Saavedra, culture is living and evolving. “The culture isn’t stuck in the past – it’s something that will continue to grow and be lived every day.”

At its core, My Home Reclaimed aims to spark emotion and conversation. “I just want it to make people feel something – pride, confidence, humour, or connection.”

From beadwork to apparel, each piece becomes a starting point for dialogue and identity.

Saavedra’s goals include expanding the brand’s characters and creating culturally meaningful content for youth. “I’d like to expand Bannock Boy and Frybread Girl… something that can connect with younger kids and help teach about culture and pride.”

Though still in its early stages, My Home Reclaimed continues to grow through markets, powwows, and community collaborations.

My Home Reclaimed is an Indigenous-owned creative brand focused on beadwork, apparel, and art rooted in cultural reclamation, identity, and community storytelling. The company blends traditional influences with contemporary design, aiming to create accessible cultural expression for everyday wear and connection.

Follow My Home Reclaimed:

Instagram: @myhomereclaimed

Facebook: My Home Reclaimed

Markets & Events: Local Indigenous markets, powwows, and conferences across Edmonton and surrounding communities