Rally held in Edmonton to support search for Samuel Bird

Rally encourages support of grassroots search efforts

by Paula E. Kirman

(ANNews) – Around 200 people attended a rally at the Alberta Legislature on September 6 for Samuel Bird, a 14- year-old boy who has been missing since June 1st. Bird was last seen walking in the Canora neighbourhood in west Edmonton.

The purpose of the rally was to demand a search and recovery effort by authorities. Search efforts on land and water have been ongoing by community volunteers, who have also created a command post at Dawson Park near the boat launch area to keep track of where searching has taken place.

Rally organizer Dakota Bear spoke of the urgency of the search efforts due to the days getting shorter and weather getting colder. He also emphasized that Bird’s disappearance was representative of missing and murdered Indigenous people, and of the community-based search efforts that are often undertaken to bring loved ones home. “We know what it’s like to have a family member out there and we need them to come home. We know what it’s like to search by ourselves. We know what it’s like dealing with the systems.”

Bird’s mother Alanna tearfully addressed the crowd to express gratitude for the community search efforts and people coming to the rally. “I just want to say thank you to everyone for your continued support. It just really warms my heart so much.”

The rally was purposefully short, as those who were able were asked to head to Dawson Park to volunteer to join the search. Donations and prayers were also encouraged.

On August 22nd, Edmonton Police Services deemed Bird’s disappearance as suspicious. Bird is described as being 5’8” with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He is known to frequent West Edmonton Mall and is familiar with west and south Edmonton.

People with information about Bird’s disappearance are asked to contact EPS at at 780-423-4567 (or #377 from a mobile phone), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Video from the rally can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/gdnL34sbTc4

Paula Kirman is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.