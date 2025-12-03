Raising Awareness and Reducing Stigma: Lightning Spirit Healing Company on World AIDS Day

by Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Marlene Poitras, owner of Lightning Spirit Healing Company and former Alberta Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), emphasizes the importance of World AIDS Day for raising awareness and reducing stigma toward people living with HIV and AIDS. “There’s still a lot of fear and misunderstanding around HIV and AIDS,” Poitras says. “We have to educate people so that we can support those living with HIV and AIDS and be a stronger resource for them.”

Poitras brings decades of experience in Indigenous governance, health planning, and advocacy to her work. As the first woman elected Alberta Regional Chief for AFN, she represented Treaty 6, 7, and 8 First Nations and worked on treaty rights, Indigenous sovereignty, and socio-economic issues. Her professional experience includes serving as CEO of the Athabasca Tribal Council, Director of Bilateral Process with Treaty 8 First Nations, and health planner at AFN — roles that give her deep insight into systemic health disparities in Indigenous communities.

Advances in medical treatment have dramatically changed the landscape of HIV/AIDS care. “It’s come a long way,” Poitras notes, referencing the U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable) concept. “People have a longer lifespan now. When HIV first emerged, there were so many deaths because medical treatments were limited and there was little understanding of the virus. But today, with proper medication and lifestyle, people have a better chance of living longer, productive lives. For example, Ken Ward was diagnosed in 1989 and is still with us today.”

Poitras has been involved in events on World AIDS Day to raise awareness and commemorate Indigenous people who have lost their lives to HIV and AIDS. “We’ve had elders and even Minister Rick Wilson attend our events,” she says. “Bringing people together from all levels – from elders to government officials – helps bring awareness and understanding.”

Education, particularly for young people, is crucial. “We have to educate youth so they can prevent HIV or, if they have it, prevent its spread,” Poitras explains. She highlights concerning trends in Indigenous communities across the prairie provinces: “Syphilis rates are sky-high in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Since it’s a sexually transmitted disease, the risk of HIV is also very high.”

Current Facts: HIV/AIDS in Canada and Alberta

In 2023, Canada reported 2,434 new HIV diagnoses , a 2% increase over 2022.

, a over 2022. The national HIV diagnosis rate in 2023 was 1 per 100,000 population .

. Saskatchewan and Manitoba had the highest provincial rates: 4 and 19.3 per 100,000 , respectively, while Alberta’s rate was 5.4 per 100,000 .

, respectively, while Alberta’s rate was . Alberta recorded 507 new HIV cases in 2023 , a 73% increase over 2022.

, a over 2022. STIs remain a major concern: Alberta reported 2,723 cases of infectious syphilis in 2023, highlighting overlapping sexual health risks.

These statistics underscore the ongoing need for prevention, testing, education, and culturally informed care — especially for Indigenous communities, youth, and other vulnerable populations.

Community Action and Healing

Poitras emphasizes the importance of combining awareness, education, and culturally informed support to reduce stigma and improve outcomes. Key approaches include:

Community-led awareness campaigns around World AIDS Day and throughout the year.

Expanding access to testing, prevention tools (condoms, harm-reduction services, clean needles), and culturally safe healthcare services.

Bridging traditional healing and modern health approaches, connecting Indigenous governance, advocacy, and support systems.

Remembering and honouring those living with HIV or lost to AIDS, fostering healing and reducing stigma within communities.

“While medical advances have made living with HIV possible and manageable, the rising diagnoses and high STI rates show that we cannot be complacent,” Poitras explains. “It’s critical to educate, support, and advocate — particularly for our youth and Indigenous communities. Awareness saves lives, and together we can create stronger, healthier communities.”