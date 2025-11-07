Powwow Times International Gathering elevates Indigenous Dance to a global stage

by Chevi Rabbit

(ANNews) – At the Red Deer Resort and Casino, the beat of the drum met the energy of modern performance in a way that few had ever seen before. The Powwow Times International Gathering, founded by Patrick and Marissa Mitsuing, brought together twenty-two elite dancers from across North America to compete in eleven head-to-head matchups for two world championship titles.

Alberta Native News chatted with Dallas Arcand, who won the hoop dance championship at the event against up-and-coming dancer Jerran First Charger, about his experience, the meaning behind the competition, and his growing work in Indigenous arts and culture. A seasoned hoop dancer with over 30 years of experience, Arcand brings both humility and deep cultural insight to the stage.

“This was the Powwow Times Dance Showdown, and I was selected along with a group of elite dancers to showcase our talents,” Arcand said. “It was set up like a battle-style dance-off – I was chosen as one of the preliminary round dancers. It’s exciting, because this is still all fairly new to me.”

The event strips powwow down to its most electrifying elements – the movement, rhythm, and artistry – and places them in a competitive, audience-driven showcase.

“We’re kind of fast-forwarding past grand entries and all the specials – just taking the highlights of powwow and turning them into a show,” Arcand explained. “Who says powwow has to look a certain way? There are so many amazing performers out there. This event celebrates that talent.”

He described the experience as a powwow specialty showcase, comparable to professional rodeo or boxing events – complete with walkout music, lights, and cheering crowds.

“It’s like how rodeo has those big bull-riding events,” he said. “It’s powwow, but in a new format. It uses the same structure you’d see in a battle environment – preliminaries first, then the main event. The dancers are well-known, from all over the continent. It’s competitive, but it’s still rooted in respect.”

That sense of respect is what drives him, even in head-to-head competition.

“Even though it’s competitive, our dancers aren’t out there being vicious. Everyone’s giving their all. Honestly, the only person most of us are competing with is ourselves.”

Arcand recalled his championship match against Jerran First Charger, a young and exceptionally skilled hoop dancer.

“I honestly thought he was going to win – he’s got incredible speed and agility,” he said with a smile. “I made a mistake right off the bat; one of my hoops went flying when I got blinded by the lights. But I regrouped. We both danced our hearts out. In the end, I think I nailed my stops, and that may have made the difference. Timing is everything.”

Beyond the competition, the event also gave dancers a platform to represent their nations and acknowledge their supporters.

“I want to thank my sponsors for supporting me,” Arcand said. “Devin Chrysler came through last minute with monetary support, and they were even on-site with vehicles and a Mexico trip promotion. I also want to thank the Alexander Business Center from my home community, Alexander First Nation. Their support means a lot. And of course, to all the fans and followers – you’re my fuel. You keep me going even on the tough days.”

The Powwow Times International Gathering is more than a competition – it’s a celebration of Indigenous excellence, showmanship, and the evolution of cultural expression.

“It’s really the brainchild of Patrick Mitsuing,” Arcand added. “It reflects how this generation of youth is evolving with our culture – taking what we know and celebrating the best of it in new ways.”

With over 30 years in dance, Arcand continues to expand his creative vision. He recently released a book titled Thirteen Hoops, exploring the sacred geometry and philosophy within hoop dancing, with a larger follow-up book already in progress.

“It’s about sacred numbers, Indigenous philosophy, and how these patterns exist all around us,” he explained. “They show up in nature, in how we organize ourselves, even in architecture. These patterns represent sacred geometry – and they connect us to the universe.”

His newest venture, Kakio Productions Incorporated, is set to open its headquarters in downtown Edmonton this November at 10219-106th Street. The space will host dance classes, music jams, and cultural programming – all under one roof.

“I believe I’ll be the first Indigenous person here to offer private dance and cultural programs – not through a government organization, but independently,” he said. “We’ll have an Indigenous café, TP Treats Café, right in the space with us. It’ll be a place for people to gather – Indigenous and non-Indigenous – to learn, share, and support local artists.”

Kakio Productions aims to create employment, mentorship, and community engagement through culture – and to showcase Indigenous excellence on its own terms.

“The goal is to create a vibrant Indigenous space downtown,” Arcand said proudly. “A place where we can share our music, our stories, and our culture – and where people can come, have a coffee, take a class, and be part of something positive. That’s my new legacy.”

Chevi Rabbit is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter