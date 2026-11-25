By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – During National Addictions Awareness Week, Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres welcomed community members, service providers and municipal representatives to an open house on Nov. 19 to learn about its addiction treatment programs, recovery services and culturally grounded approaches to healing.

The open house provided an opportunity to learn about the organization’s services, meet members of its clinical and cultural teams, hear about recovery journeys and strengthen community partnerships.

Located on the site of the former Edmonton Indian Residential School, Poundmaker’s Lodge grounds its work in healing, culture and reconciliation.

Edmonton City Councillor Anne Stevenson, who represents downtown Edmonton, attended the event to learn more about the organization and its role in supporting people experiencing addiction. “I have heard so much about this centre and always really positive things about how they support people to achieve wellness,” Stevenson said.

She noted that service challenges are particularly visible in the downtown area she represents. “It’s wonderful to know that there is a place like this that’s creating culture that helps people on a healing journey. And I’m really excited to learn more.”

Stevenson said she wants to better understand how individuals experiencing addiction can access treatment and receive support when they return to their communities. “Downtown doesn’t exist in isolation, and it can’t thrive in isolation,” she said.

“How does someone get from the streets of downtown to a centre like this? How do we support them on that journey? And how do we support them coming back into the community as well?”

She emphasized the importance of reintegration and the need to expand existing supports. “Integration is incredibly important. And I think that, unfortunately, there are some gaps right now.”

Stevenson acknowledged that programs supporting recovery and housing are already operating in the community, but said greater capacity is needed. “There are programs that work. I know the beginnings of my ward. They have pre- and post-recovery housing, which is really phenomenal. It’s more a matter of scale.”

She also spoke about the difficulties individuals can face when completing treatment without adequate support afterward. “That’s really tragic for individuals, and I can’t imagine going through treatment, doing that incredibly hard work, coming out and sort of being set up to fail.”

She said the consequences extend beyond the individual. “I think it’s critically important for the individuals, but it’s also, again, just for our society.”

“It’s incredibly expensive to make all this investment into individuals to achieve, you know, go through recovery, to just end up back in the same circumstances.”

Carla Jamison discusses treatment needs

Community Engagement Officer Carla Jamison said the open house was an opportunity for community members and clients to learn about the organization’s programs and understand the recovery journey.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for community and our clients to engage and learn about the programs, learn about addiction recovery, learning about the journey and the next steps available with Poundmaker’s Lodge,” Jamison said.

The organization offers medical detoxification, residential addiction treatment and recovery homes.

Jamison explained that Poundmaker’s Lodge has five medical detox beds, along with 42-day and 90-day addiction treatment programs.

The facility also provides addiction counselling, psychological support, pharmacy and physician services, and transitional assistance through recovery coaches.

“So it’s all encompassing when you come here. And we have our cultural team as well, which is very vital to our clients and their experience,” she said.

Jamison said the demand for treatment continues to exceed available capacity.

“What we’re finding in the community is that there is a large need for addiction beds. We have 110 beds. We have a waitlist of people. We’re at full capacity, and we need to ensure that the people who are ready and willing to get help for addiction recovery get that help.”

She also identified the need for additional community-based treatment options.

“What we see in community is the lack of resources, such as day programs such as ours that unfortunately closed down. We would love to be able to re-establish that program and meet people where they’re at and provide those ongoing supports.”

“There are a lot of other treatment centres in the community doing the best work they can. But again, we need more resources. We need more beds. We need more people coming in to help and do the work.”

Jamison said recovery homes are particularly important for individuals transitioning out of residential treatment.

“We have our recovery homes, and that is a great next step for our clients that leave treatment because the first 30 to 60 days are highly critical regarding relapse.”

She said the organization wants to address gaps in support and ensure individuals have access to resources as they continue their recovery.

“We want to be able to, one, fill those gaps with our recovery homes, with our day program. And we want to make sure that they have the best transition possible and the resources available to help them in their sober journey.”

Jamison also expressed appreciation for the community partnerships supporting the organization’s work.

“We are appreciative of the communities that we work with, the City of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert.”

“Just continue those positive relationships and to continue the work and to have the funding provided for that work.”

Libby Szarka emphasizes community connections

Libby Szarka, special projects manager with Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres, said the open house was an important opportunity to introduce people to the facility and build relationships with community organizations and referral partners.

When visitors were asked whether they had previously been to Poundmaker’s Lodge, Szarka estimated that approximately 80 per cent indicated it was their first visit.

“Once you actually, as a referral person, go to a place and visit it and put faces to names, and you can feel the energy of the place and meet people and ask questions, you’re more likely to send people you know there, refer people there,” Szarka said.

“You’re opening up these lines of communication, building these connections, so you can be more valuable to the person you’re helping.”

Szarka also emphasized the importance of relationships with municipal representatives and policymakers.

“It’s people that actually do make that effort to find out what we’re doing, to come visit and to build that connection. They’re the ones that you can tell will go far because they care about their community and the resources in it.”

She said National Addictions Awareness Week also provides an opportunity to challenge stigma and remind people that addiction can affect anyone.

“I just think it’s really important to acknowledge that addiction can hit anybody. It doesn’t discriminate, like our clients were sharing.”

Szarka said the organization is proud to share its work and highlight the possibility of recovery.

“Yes, addiction is real, and because of places like this and our partner recovery homes, recovery is possible.”