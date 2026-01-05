Plains Cree Author Shelly Nelson Shares Seven Grandfather Teachings Through Children’s Book

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Plains Cree author and knowledge keeper Shelly Nelson, from Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, is sharing Cree teachings with the next generation through her newly released children’s book, My Name Is Kona.

Released last year, the children’s book is rooted in the Seven Grandfather Teachings, a core value system embraced across many Cree communities. Written for young readers from kindergarten to Grade 5, the book uses land-based imagery, descriptive storytelling, and Cree language to connect cultural teachings with identity and place.

“The Seven Grandfather Teachings were part of my way of life growing up,” Nelson said. “They were always present in my community, and that’s something I wanted to reflect in the book.”

Nelson describes My Name Is Kona as Cree-based for the region, incorporating familiar scenes such as activities along the river to ground the teachings in lived experience. Cree words are woven throughout the book, supporting both language learning and cultural continuity.

The response to the book has been overwhelmingly positive. Over the past three years, Bent Arrow Healing Society has hosted community events featuring Nelson’s work, partnering with Edmonton Police and distributing books they purchased to families and children. Most recently, Bent Arrow Healing Society purchased approximately 100 copies of My Name Is Kona and distributed them during community gatherings.

The events included shared meals and public readings, creating welcoming spaces for families, children, and community members. Edmonton Police attended the gatherings, listening to Nelson’s readings and supporting the events alongside Bent Arrow Healing Society.

Nelson has already begun reading My Name Is Kona at schools and community events, where the book has resonated strongly with young audiences. “It’s been really fun,” she said. “The kids really connect with the stories and the teachings.”

Nelson’s journey as a writer began early. She says she knew she wanted to be a writer as young as Grade 5, spending extensive time in libraries and participating in writing groups within her community. Her passion for research and storytelling continued into her youth, where she developed her own learning and research methods.

She previously pursued post-secondary education at MacEwan University and the University of Alberta, and also studied at the Nehiyaw (Nechie) Institute. Her education in Indigenous knowledge systems and Cree teachings has helped shape her work as a writer and part-time knowledge keeper.

Reflecting on her path as an author, Nelson says the decision to publish was life-changing.

“I got the opportunity to write a book, and I took it, and I’m glad I did,” Nelson said. “One of my first books was about my ribbon skirt, and when it was released, it really affirmed that this was the path I was meant to be on. I’m really happy with what this journey has brought me.”

Nelson published her work through Eaglespeaker Publishing, which has supported her in bringing Indigenous stories and teachings to wider audiences.

Today, Nelson balances her work as an author with her role as a part-time knowledge keeper and serves on two Indigenous boards. Much of her work focuses on author visits, community events, and sharing knowledge through storytelling.

For Nelson, My Name Is Kona is more than a children’s book – it is a way to pass down teachings, language, and values that have sustained Cree communities for generations.