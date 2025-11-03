Paula Johnson‑Jefferson launches new Indigenous hair-care line

By Chevi Rabbit

(ANNews) – Eight and a half years ago, Paula Johnson-Jefferson walked away from environments where she felt unseen and undervalued. She didn’t have a backup plan – only courage, creativity, and belief in her vision. Today, she is a CEO, designer, and visionary. Next month, she will unveil her own line of hair-care products, marking a major milestone in her growing business.

“I changed my own life with my business journey,” she says. “I’m my own boss – I built this. And I’m shining my own light.”

Her designs are more than fashion; they are symbols of resilience, culture, and empowerment. At a recent event, a woman who had once doubted her, purchased one of her creations – a moment Paula describes as “full-circle” and proof that persistence and self-belief pay off.

Paula draws inspiration from Indigenous-led organizations such as Cree Iskwew Design and the Indigenous Arts Collective of Canada, which celebrate traditional knowledge and medicines like sweetgrass, sage, and cedar. Each product reflects cultural pride, authenticity, and dedication. Through her work, she showcases creativity while uplifting her community and culture.

Alongside fashion and beauty, Paula empowers youth through Hope Kits, nurturing identity, creativity, and self-belief.

Recently, Paula presented her work as a vendor at the Powwow Times International Gathering at the Red Deer Casino on October 25. The event combined art, culture, heritage, and spectator sports, featuring vibrant Native American dancers in traditional regalia, intricate beadwork, and colorful feathered headdresses. Top dancers from across the globe competed in 11 intense battles, including two World Championship titles. Performances by 2 Drums, with the Cree Confederation as Northern Host and Bad Company as Southern Host, turned the gathering into a powerful celebration of tradition, artistry, and community spirit.

Indigenous women are increasingly shaping Canada’s entrepreneurial landscape. They now own over 23% of Indigenous businesses, surpassing the proportion of non-Indigenous women entrepreneurs, and are creating ventures that reflect cultural identity, values, and innovation.

Despite systemic barriers such as limited access to financing and mentorship, programs like the Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund provide critical support, helping dozens of Indigenous women-owned businesses grow and thrive. Paula Johnson‑Jefferson exemplifies this resilience, combining entrepreneurial drive with cultural empowerment to create meaningful impact for herself, her customers, and her community.

At the same time, Indigenous communities contend with internal challenges, including lateral violence – harmful behaviors directed at members of the same group. Rooted in colonization, intergenerational trauma, and systemic oppression, lateral violence can affect mental, emotional, and physical well-being, leaving victims with diminished self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and other health consequences. It erodes trust within communities, fosters division, and can disrupt cultural continuity when people disengage from traditions or avoid participating in communal practices due to fear or exclusion.

Addressing lateral violence requires intentional, community-driven approaches to promote understanding, healing, and solidarity. Initiatives like Lateral Kindness transform harmful behaviors into supportive actions, helping communities lift one another rather than perpetuate cycles of harm. Recognizing and addressing lateral violence is key to fostering unity, resilience, and a healthier environment for future generations – creating a space where Indigenous women and entrepreneurs like Paula can thrive.

Paula’s vision continues to expand. Her hair-care line is not only a business milestone but also an extension of her commitment to wellness, cultural pride, and self-expression. She aims to inspire youth and fellow Indigenous entrepreneurs, showing that success is achievable while remaining true to one’s roots and identity.

“I’m going to grow – and then I’m taking a long vacation. Maybe the Bahamas or Bali,” she laughs.

Her journey serves as a reminder of the power of choosing oneself: she didn’t wait for permission, she didn’t wait for acceptance, and she refused to let systemic barriers or past doubt define her future.

Paula Johnson‑Jefferson is a beacon of creativity, resilience, and Cree woman empowerment. Her story demonstrates how Indigenous women-led businesses can honour tradition, uplift communities, and redefine success on their own terms, all while confronting societal challenges such as lateral violence and workplace bullying and inspiring future generations to do the same.

Chevi Rabbit is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.