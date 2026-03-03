Otipemisiwak Métis Gov’t is Bringing Support Session for Men Facing Gender-Based Violence to Calgary

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Otipemisiwak Métis Government is hosting a series of events across the province geared towards men and boys who have experienced domestic violence, with the next stop scheduled for Calgary.

Breaking the Silence is intended so that “Métis men and boys can have a safe place to share their feelings and experiences,” explained Nelson Lussier, the Otipemisiwak Métis Government’s secretary for justice.

Lussier told Alberta Native News that the initiative aligns with Canada’s National Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The plan doesn’t explicitly call for programming to deal with male victims of gender-based violence, but does call for programming to be “inclusive of children and families,” and to educate men and boys about their role in “preventing and addressing gender-based violence.”

“Métis men and boys are often overlooked in conversations about GBV, yet their experiences play a crucial role in breaking the cycle of harm,” he explained.

While women are disproportionately victims of gender-based violence (GBV), Lussier noted that according to Statistics Canada, one in every five victims of police-reported GBV are male.

“However, due to stigmas and stereotypes, it makes us wonder exactly how many cases of gender-based violence against male victims go unreported,” he said.

Lussier said that there’s a “ripple effect” when men experience domestic violence, which “can negatively affect women, children and two-spirited people as well.”

“This is just the beginning of a very important community conversation,” he added.

The next event is scheduled for March 7 in Calgary at the northeast Best Western hotel. In December, a session was held in Edmonton with about 20 attendees.

Sessions scheduled for Lethbridge, Grande Prairie and La La Biche have been postponed due to insufficient enrollment.

These locations were selected based on their Métis citizen populations.

Each session is led by a trained Métis facilitator, who sits in a circle with attendees and guides them through the 12 Red River Teachings, which consist of strength, kindness, courage, tolerance, honesty, respect, love, sharing, caring, balance, patience, and a deep connection with the Creator and Mother Earth.

A Métis knowledge keeper, two trained psychologists and a member of the Otipemisiwak justice department are also present to provide additional support for participants.

“The sessions are structured as culturally appropriate and community-led, one-day gatherings. Rooted in Métis culture and driven by trauma-informed practices, these engagements seek to create meaningful spaces where Métis men can share their experiences, heal, and actively participate in shaping solutions for a safer, more resilient future,” explained Lussier.

While the project is in its “first steps,” Lussier said he hopes Breaking the Silence “will lead to more conversations, which can lead to more reporting to police, and better supports for victims.”

“It has to start somewhere,” he added.

Sessions are open to adult Métis men, survivors of GBV, families of missing and murdered Indigenous men and boys, and gender-diverse people.

The OMG is offering to pay for the overnight accommodations and gas cards for those who want to attend from out of town worth $50 for journeys between 50 and 99 km, and $100 for journeys greater than 100 km.

Those seeking to register for the Calgary event can do so here.