Otipemisiwak Métis Government celebrates outstanding citizens

Edmonton, AB – The Otipemisiwak Métis Government is proudly celebrating the achievements of outstanding Citizens who have been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medals. These medals recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to their communities, including the Métis Nation Within Alberta.

To honour the recipients, a ceremony was on held on April 14, 2025, in Edmonton. The event brought together family, friends, and Citizens to celebrate the remarkable contributions of these deserving individuals.

“Each of these Citizens exemplifies the spirit of service and dedication that strengthens our Nation,” said President, Andrea Sandmaier. “Their contributions are an inspiration to us all, and it is a great honour to see their efforts recognized with the King Charles III Coronation Medals. On behalf of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each recipient for everything they have done and continue to do for our Métis community.”

The Otipemisiwak Métis Government remains committed to supporting and celebrating the achievements of its Citizens. This recognition reflects the enduring resilience, leadership, and generosity within the Métis Nation.

The medal recipients include Riel Aubichon, Paul Bercier, Alice Berger, Doreen Bergum, Cindy Bourque-Punko, Georges Brosseau, Brett Chernow, Angie Crerar, Paulette Dahlseide, Beatrice Demetrius, Bryan D. Fayant, Vyna Fluney, Lorne Gladu, Elmer Gullion, Sylvia Johnson, Alex Kusturok, Kelsey Landry, Kirsten Letendre, Brianna Lizotte, Marilyn Lizee, Dianne Ludwig, George (Bernie) Ouellette, Pearl Sandor, Norma Spicer, Maryann Stepien, and Molly Wagar.