okiskinwahamâkêw: New children’s book honours the Cree teachings of a môsôm

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – A new children’s picture book titled okiskinwahamâkêw – meaning “teacher” in Cree – is set for release soon, offering a deeply personal reflection on Cree language, land-based learning, and the teachings passed down through generations.

Created by Tammy Rae Lamouche, the book is rooted in childhood memories and the lasting influence of her late môsôm, whom she describes as one of her most important teachers.

“This book is inspired by how my môsôm was one of my greatest teachers,” Lamouche said. “Some of my most cherished memories are of spending time with him on the land, learning our Cree language, listening to stories, and taking in the teachings he shared.”

Those experiences, she said, shaped not only her understanding of language and culture, but also how she views learning itself. For Lamouche, education is not limited to formal classrooms or structured lessons, but is deeply connected to relationships, land, and lived experience.

“He taught me that learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom – it happens through relationships, through the land, and the language,” she said.

Much of the book draws from those early teachings, including time spent observing the land, listening to stories, and learning through presence and patience. The work reflects a worldview where knowledge is carried through experience and shared between generations rather than simply written or taught in isolation.

Lamouche said the book is also a way to honour her môsôm, Rayman, along with the many other grandparents, Elders, and knowledge keepers who continue to guide families and communities through teachings that are both practical and spiritual in nature.

“This book is my way of honouring him and the many grandparents, Elders, and knowledge keepers who help guide us,” she said. “It speaks to the importance of language, culture, connection, and the teachings that are passed down from one generation to the next.”

While okiskinwahamâkêw is a children’s picture book designed for early learners, Lamouche said its message is not limited by age. Instead, she hopes it resonates with anyone who has been shaped by the guidance of a teacher, family member, or Elder.

“While it is a children’s picture book geared toward early learners, its message is really for anyone who has been shaped by the love and guidance of a teacher, Elder, or family member,” she said.

At the heart of the project is a commitment to Cree language revitalization. Lamouche said choosing to write the book primarily in Cree was intentional and reflects her broader advocacy for strengthening language use among younger generations.

“I’ve always been a big advocate for language revitalization, especially with Cree,” she said. “I’ve incorporated a lot of Cree into my songs, but this is the first time I’ve published something that’s based on a story.”

She said language is central to identity and connection, and she hopes the book helps readers engage with Cree in a meaningful and accessible way.

“It was important to have it in Cree because anybody that’s reading this, I want them to be able to connect,” she said.

The idea for okiskinwahamâkêw has been developing for years. Lamouche said she first created an early version of the story as a class project during post-secondary studies. The assignment received strong feedback, which encouraged her to revisit and expand the idea into a full publication.

“I already had this story in mind for a long time,” she said. “It was actually for a class project, and it was very well received. I thought, ‘I really want to be able to share this story.’ That’s where it all started. That’s where it was ignited.”

Over time, the project grew from an academic exercise into a fully developed children’s book informed by her work in early childhood education, language learning, and community-based research. Much of her professional focus has been on early learners, who she describes as especially receptive to language acquisition.

“A lot of our language work is focused on early learners because children are like sponges,” Lamouche said. “They’re at a stage where they can absorb and retain so much information, including language.”

Her work includes developing songs, learning tools, and activities that encourage movement, repetition, and play as methods of strengthening language learning. She also works as a consultant in early childhood education and has incorporated these approaches into her academic studies.

Lamouche said okiskinwahamâkêw brings together her creative, academic, and cultural work into a single project grounded in personal experience and community teachings.

The book is a collaboration with illustrator Omar “Panda” Ornelas Cervantes, who brought the story to life through visual design and illustration. Cree translations were completed by Lamouche, Chris Lamouche, and L. Dale Laboucan, and the book is published by Indigenous Dawn.

The primary text is written in Cree and includes a QR code that allows readers to hear the story narrated in the language. An English version is also included to support accessibility and encourage broader engagement with Cree language learning.

Lamouche said this bilingual approach was intentional, ensuring the book could serve both fluent speakers and those still learning.

“We also wanted to be mindful of those who may not speak the language yet,” she said. “Our hope is that it can serve as a resource for language learners while encouraging more people to engage with, celebrate, and hear the beauty of the Cree language.”

Now in its final stage of production, okiskinwahamâkêw is expected to be released soon, offering what Lamouche hopes will be both a teaching tool and a lasting tribute to the knowledge shared by her môsôm and other Elders.