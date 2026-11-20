By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The contributions of Indigenous men across Alberta took centre stage at Edmonton City Hall on Nov. 14 as the fifth annual Okimâw Awards recognized individuals whose leadership, service and everyday actions are making a difference in their communities.

The awards bring attention to men whose work is often carried out without public recognition, celebrating contributions in areas ranging from cultural revitalization and education to health, advocacy, public safety and mentorship. The event also recognizes individuals through the Seven Sacred Teachings, placing an emphasis on character and the values people demonstrate in their lives.

For founder Janice Randhile, the awards grew from a conversation about the need to recognize Indigenous men and the roles they play in their families, communities and across the province.

Randhile said the idea began around 2013, after her ceremonial brother, Rod Ward, pointed out that there were opportunities to recognize Indigenous women, including the Esquao Awards, but little comparable recognition for men. She began considering how an event could acknowledge their contributions and create space for stories that might otherwise go unheard.

The first Okimâw Awards were held in 2022. Randhile said Lewis Cardinal was involved in the early development of the awards and recalled that he coined the phrase “the sung and the unsung” – a description that continues to shape the event’s purpose.

The awards are intended to recognize more than people whose names are already familiar. Randhile said the goal is to make recognition accessible to men across Alberta, including those whose contributions happen quietly in their homes, workplaces and communities.

The Seven Sacred Teachings are central to that approach. Rather than limiting recognition to professional achievements or public positions, the awards acknowledge qualities such as courage, honesty, humility, love, respect, truth and wisdom. Randhile said the teachings speak to character, and that recipients may demonstrate several of them even when one particular teaching is highlighted through an award.

This year’s poster featured a buffalo, an image Randhile connected to the experiences of the men being recognized. “The buffalo is the only animal that won’t run from a storm. It’ll run right through it,” she said. She described the image as a reflection of men who have faced difficult circumstances, learned from their experiences and continued to grow.

For Randhile, hearing the stories of nominees and recipients is among the most meaningful parts of the awards. Being nominated can itself be a powerful experience, she said, because it shows people that their communities see their efforts, recognize their gifts and value the paths they have taken.

She said the awards also offer an opportunity to challenge the negative stereotypes that can shape how Indigenous men are portrayed.

“We’re using a different brush to paint our men in a good way, to show the healing, to show the strength, to show that these men are productive,” Randhile said.

She pointed to the many men who are making a difference through their daily actions, including acts of kindness and the ways they contribute to the people around them. Recognition, she said, does not have to be reserved for a prominent position or a major public achievement.

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack, who attended the ceremony, said the awards provide an opportunity to recognize people whose leadership reaches beyond the city.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming to the Okimaw Awards because we get to celebrate incredible people who are being recognized for their leadership across not just Edmonton but across all the treaties for so many people in this city and in this region,” Knack said. “And that’s what’s important is to recognize that you have so many people who are doing great work on the daily. And it’s important to recognize and honor that and learn from that as well.”

Knack said recognition matters because the everyday contributions of men working to improve their communities have not always received the attention they deserve.

“I think it comes back to why it’s important, to in this case recognize men for their contributions… I think before the Okimaw Awards and for many years before that, there wasn’t that acknowledgement of the daily work that men are doing to try to build a safer city, a better city, a better region, a better world” he said.

“And so events like this and awards like this are really important so that men can see other men being recognized and acknowledged for that great work. And deally that should inspire them to continue the great work that they need to do.”

For Randhile, the longer-term vision is to continue bringing people together and expanding recognition of Indigenous men across Alberta. She hopes the event will grow while remaining accessible to the community. Holding the ceremony at City Hall helps remove barriers to attendance, she said, because people can take part without the cost of a ticket.

She also hopes younger Indigenous boys will see the recipients as examples of what is possible – people whose contributions matter and whose lives can make a difference in the world. The recognition, she said, is intended to encourage the next generation to see their own potential and understand that they, too, can be acknowledged for the good they bring to their communities.

The 2026 Okimâw Awards honoured 20 recipients across the award categories and Seven Sacred Teachings. This year’s recipients were Garrett Strawberry, Business Leader; James (Jim) Cardinal, Cultural Revitalization; Randy Hamilton, Educator Award; Timothy Patenaude, Environmental Stewardship; Everett Sunchild, Father Figure; Grant Bruno, Health & Wellness; Randy Ermineskin, Human Right & Advocacy; Nathaniel Arcand, Jimmy Herman; Mekethia Fairbanks, Knowledge Seeker; Rick Lightning, Lifetime Journey; Robbie Daniels, Mike Gladue; Brett Pituka, Public Safety; and Terris Mah, Youth Mentorship.

The Seven Teachings recipients were Chevi Rabbit, Courage; Viper Nayawatic, Honesty; Nolan McElroy, Humility; Frank Shannon, Love; Brooks Arcand Paul, Respect; Michael Holden, Truth; and Sonny James Campbell, Wisdom. Together, the honourees reflect the range of contributions the awards were created to recognize – from leadership and cultural revitalization to mentorship, advocacy, community service and the values that guide how people live and treat one another.