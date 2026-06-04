Oday’mín Daze 2026 transforms downtown park into an Indigenous-led celebration

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – On May 30, Oday’mín Park in downtown Edmonton was transformed into a vibrant cultural gathering place through Oday’mín Daze 2026, a new Indigenous-led festival series designed to bring life back to the downtown core by celebrating cultural activities, local talent, musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, and community organizations. The event marked the first of five summer activations that organizers hope will become a lasting fixture in the city’s cultural landscape.

Created through a partnership between Kakio Productions Inc., Association Teepee Treats, and the Urban Indigenous Collective Society, the initiative is supported by a $100,000 City of Edmonton grant aimed at activating public spaces. Rather than a single event, Oday’mín Daze consists of five activations throughout the summer, each intended to transform Oday’mín Park into a welcoming hub where Indigenous and multicultural communities can gather through music, art, food, and family programming.

The festival also reflects the City of Edmonton’s broader efforts to bring renewed energy to the downtown core through arts and entertainment programming. By creating an Indigenous-led gathering space that embraces multicultural participation, Oday’mín Daze contributes to a growing movement to make downtown a more vibrant and welcoming destination for residents and visitors alike.

The next Oday’mín Daze is scheduled for July 27 at Oday’mín Park, with additional activations planned through the summer before the series concludes with a two-day celebration in September.

For event director and producer Dallas Arcand, the festival is about much more than entertainment.

“We applied to the City for a grant that was made available to downtown businesses, and we were approved for $100,000,” Arcand said. “The grant is for us to activate a public city park, and the park we chose was Oday’mín Park, right across the street from Kakio Studio Café.”

Although the grant may sound substantial, Arcand explained that it is divided across five separate events, leaving roughly $20,000 available for each activation.

“$100,000 may sound like a big amount, but over five events it works out to roughly $20,000 per event,” he said. “Around 25 to 30 per cent gets eaten up by production alone, just to hire the production company, bring in the stage, equipment, and sound technicians. We tried to spread it around as best as possible, making sure the community benefited and that different groups received a piece of it.”

Part of that funding also helped create a welcoming atmosphere in the park through the installation of teepees and gathering spaces that reflected Indigenous culture.

At its core, Arcand says Oday’mín Daze is about activating public space while creating opportunities for artists and community organizations.

“It’s just about activating the public space and bringing all our artists and community partners forward,” he said.

The May 30 event featured 12 hours of continuous programming, running from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The day opened with words from local Elder Edward Lavallee before welcoming the Abraham Lake Singers and Dancers to the stage. Inuit throat singers also performed, creating a program that celebrated Indigenous traditions while inviting broader cultural participation.

Attendance remained steady throughout the day, with local vendors benefiting from the crowds. Teepee Treats served food on site, while other community entrepreneurs sold refreshments, including lemonade and iced coffee.

Arcand, who produced the festival alongside Brittany Witford, said one of the event’s primary goals was to create opportunities for local musicians and performers.

A major feature was an open-mic stage where community members could step up and perform alongside the festival’s house band, Tiger Coffee, featuring Dennis, Nikki, and Ryan. The group, known for hosting weekly jam sessions at River City Revival House, backed performers throughout the day.

Arcand also performed several songs himself, while featured artists included Sebastian Barrera and Bianca Isabella, both of whom showcased original music.

“We set up the stage as an open mic stage for anybody that wanted to play or share their music,” he said.

The performances extended beyond music. A local poet also shared spoken word pieces with the audience, while local politician Jodi Stonehouse was among those who addressed the crowd.

While Indigenous culture remained at the heart of the festival, Arcand said organizers intentionally created a program that reflected Edmonton’s diverse urban community.

“The event was Indigenous-hosted, but we didn’t want all of the content to be exclusively Indigenous,” he said. “We wanted it to reflect the multicultural nature of our community.”

Community partnerships also played a significant role in the event’s success. Soberhood Edmonton and the Crazy Indian Brotherhood were among the organizations that came out to support the festival, helping provide a reassuring presence throughout the day and assisting organizers in maintaining a welcoming environment for everyone attending.

Families and children were another important focus. A dedicated kids’ area featured performances by Métis hoop dancer Olivia Flows, while Dallas Arcand Jr. entertained younger audiences with children’s music. Artist Lance Cardinal created an interactive art zone, giving youth and families an opportunity to participate creatively rather than simply observe.

“We created a kids’ area so there was something for families and children to experience as well,” Arcand said.

Looking ahead, organizers hope Oday’mín Daze will continue to grow as momentum builds over the summer. Five activation events are planned in total, each intended to bring renewed energy to Edmonton’s downtown core while celebrating culture, creativity, and community connection.

“We’re planning activations each month, and then in September we’re looking at a two-day event,” Arcand said. “Hopefully by then, we can attract some more sponsors and funding.”

Arcand also expressed gratitude for the support the festival has received from both the municipality and the public.

“We would like to thank the City of Edmonton and the community for their support,” he said. “We look forward to sharing more Oday’mín Daze events with everyone.”

As Oday’mín Daze continues throughout the summer, organizers hope the festival will become a lasting part of Edmonton’s evolving downtown landscape. With five activation events planned, the series not only provides a platform for Indigenous and multicultural artists and performers but also supports broader efforts to revitalize the downtown core through arts, culture, and community engagement.

For Arcand, the festival demonstrates how Indigenous leadership and community partnerships can help shape the future of Edmonton’s public spaces – bringing together music, art, family activities, local businesses, and cultural expression in a way that welcomes everyone.